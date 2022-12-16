Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
wvih.com
Police Investigate Jewelry Theft
The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on December 15 at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield. Witnesses state that two black males entered the store that day and spent several minutes inside as they played lookout for one another. They are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.
WBKO
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning
A man claiming to be an Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning, according to an IMPD police report.
Wave 3
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
vincennespbs.org
Man dead in apparent accidental shooting
An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
WANE-TV
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
wnky.com
Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
Man killed in single vehicle crash on I-65 in Robertson County
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 52.
WLKY.com
Neighbors describe shock after apparent murder-suicide leaves estranged Indiana couple dead
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The joy spelled out in Christmas decorations in front of a Sumpter Court home in Columbus is far from the tragedy that occurred inside. Neighbors like George Jones are still trying to wrap their heads around it. "Oh yeah, just a total shock," Jones said. Jones...
DOJ: Indianapolis man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to 11 years for dealing meth
At the time of his arrest, Robertson already had a lengthy criminal history that includes six felony convictions related to dealing methamphetamine, illegally possessing a handgun and resisting law enforcement, the D.O.J. noted.
Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.
2 dead after murder-suicide on Indy’s west side
One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's west side Monday.
'I'm so sorry': Drugged driver avoid jail time as judge accepts plea agreement
A drugged driver who seriously injured a New Castle woman in 2018 will avoid jail or prison time after a judge accepted a plea agreement Monday.
