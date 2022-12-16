ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

whvoradio.com

Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
BEAVER DAM, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)

Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County

A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Police Investigate Jewelry Theft

The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on December 15 at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield. Witnesses state that two black males entered the store that day and spent several minutes inside as they played lookout for one another. They are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman

A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
FOX59

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Man dead in apparent accidental shooting

An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
wnky.com

Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
GLASGOW, KY

