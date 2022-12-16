A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO