Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire
Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
Family mourning hit-and-run death of beloved father and grandfather
Mario Lucero was riding his bicycle home from work Saturday evening in Valley Center when he was struck and killed
Family-owned business in Ocean Beach hurting from recent burglaries
At around 1 a.m. Monday, California Wild Ales had its fourth break in. Each one happened around a holiday.
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children
The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking
SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”. A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont...
Number of newly homeless people continues to outpace newly housed in San Diego County
Regional task force compares the number who became homeless with those who found housing.
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach crash identified
A 30-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday in the Ocean Beach area has been identified, medical officials said.
Beloved Ramona Woman Dies Three Years After Being Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver While Biking to Work
A Ramona woman, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle on State Route 67 in 2019 has died after a valiant three-year struggle to survive. “I knew all along that it was possible that we might not be able to save her,” her husband Don Scott said.
DUI checkpoint set before Christmas Eve in La Mesa
The La Mesa Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint the day before Christmas Eve, according to a Monday press release.
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego
Information Sought on El Cajon Man James Ronald Peters Missing Since 1988
Authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who’s been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother’s residence in La Mesa to...
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
Moreno Valley men arrested in connection with armed robbery of doughnut shop
BURBANK, Calif. – Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive...
