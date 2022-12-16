ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

kusi.com

Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
EL CAJON, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego

The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified a Canyon Country man who was found dead at Robb Field Skate Park early Sunday due to blunt force injuries caused by a motorcycle collision. Damien Alexander Robles, 30, was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 8 westbound, according...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

