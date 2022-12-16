Read full article on original website
Tesla to implement hiring freeze and conduct layoffs: Report
Tesla is reportedly implementing a hiring freeze and will be conducting another round of layoffs next quarter. The electric vehicle company has already told some employees about the hiring freeze, although it isn’t yet clear how expansive that freeze will be considering Tesla’s planned expansion at some manufacturing locations, according to Electrek.
Big Tech is at the forefront of the nation's epistemological poisoning
In 2017, my colleague Dr. Robert Denton and I explained that the political public sphere of the United States was being substantially damaged by a circumstance best characterized as “epistemological poisoning.”. Epistemology is the manner by which individuals and/or society know that something is true. In the most mundane...
Elon Musk posts Twitter poll asking users if he should remain CEO
Elon Musk is asking Twitter users to decide if he should remain CEO of the social media platform in a just-launched poll. Musk, who purchased the company and installed himself as CEO in October, posted the 12-hour poll at 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening. Musk pledged in a tweet linked to the poll that he would honor the results. By 6:40 p.m. EST, 1,447,715 votes had been cast, with the results closely split between "Yes" and "No." The vote had split by 8 p.m. EST, with "Yes" leading "No" 57.8% to 42.2%.
