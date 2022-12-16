Elon Musk is asking Twitter users to decide if he should remain CEO of the social media platform in a just-launched poll. Musk, who purchased the company and installed himself as CEO in October, posted the 12-hour poll at 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening. Musk pledged in a tweet linked to the poll that he would honor the results. By 6:40 p.m. EST, 1,447,715 votes had been cast, with the results closely split between "Yes" and "No." The vote had split by 8 p.m. EST, with "Yes" leading "No" 57.8% to 42.2%.

2 DAYS AGO