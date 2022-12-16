ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierre, SD

KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
PIERRE, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
Plainsman

Salem farmer named 2022 Ag Ambassador at SDFU state convention

HURON — Fifth-generation McCook County farmer Jim Wahle was named 2022 Ag Ambassador by South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) on Dec. 16, during the organization’s state convention. “Jim is an exceptional steward of the land, and a leader who has worked hard throughout his farming career to make...
MCCOOK COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations

Some South Dakota ranchers say they’re waiting more than six months to get a livestock brand registered with the state board, while the wait is about a week in neighboring North Dakota and Nebraska.  Brands are the symbols on hot irons used for marking livestock and identifying ownership. Rancher Tim Allen received his first licensed […] The post Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NEBRASKA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

‘An addict and treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘An addict and treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week’s snowstorm prompted governors of South Dakota and Wyoming to declare a state of emergency, allowing for quicker delivery of heating fuels. The emergency orders are due to extremely low inventories and outages of propane and heating fuel. Gov. Kristi Noem’s order involves...
WYOMING STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feels-like -30°F/-40°F temps blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the -30s and even -40s -for much of this upcoming week.
IOWA STATE
gowatertown.net

Brutally cold week forecast for South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Two words sum up this week’s weather–brutally cold. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly tells KWAT News wind chills early this week will be in the 25 to 35 below zero range. There’s a system that will move through mid-week that will bring one to three...
WATERTOWN, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract violations committed by the group, while the governor’s spokesman told the conservative media outlet that first reported on the letter that Noem does not support the […] The post Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
WATERTOWN, SD
Bring Me The News

Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEVN

Avoid putting food outside during a power outages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

