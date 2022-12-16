Read full article on original website
Related
Marty Jackley announces South Dakota Attorney General leadership team
Marty Jackley, South Dakota’s Attorney General-elect, announced plans for an eight-member leadership team when he takes office next month.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota “Strongest Economy” Leaves Kids in Lots of Counties in Poverty
Here’s another question Governor Kristi Noem would find “hostile“: How can the “strongest economy in America” have six of America’s fifteen counties with the highest rates of child poverty?. U.S. Counties With the Highest Child Poverty Rates. 1. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – 72.67%...
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
KELOLAND TV
DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
Plainsman
Salem farmer named 2022 Ag Ambassador at SDFU state convention
HURON — Fifth-generation McCook County farmer Jim Wahle was named 2022 Ag Ambassador by South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) on Dec. 16, during the organization’s state convention. “Jim is an exceptional steward of the land, and a leader who has worked hard throughout his farming career to make...
Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations
Some South Dakota ranchers say they’re waiting more than six months to get a livestock brand registered with the state board, while the wait is about a week in neighboring North Dakota and Nebraska. Brands are the symbols on hot irons used for marking livestock and identifying ownership. Rancher Tim Allen received his first licensed […] The post Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
‘An addict and treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions
In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘An addict and treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
kotatv.com
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week’s snowstorm prompted governors of South Dakota and Wyoming to declare a state of emergency, allowing for quicker delivery of heating fuels. The emergency orders are due to extremely low inventories and outages of propane and heating fuel. Gov. Kristi Noem’s order involves...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like -30°F/-40°F temps blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the -30s and even -40s -for much of this upcoming week.
gowatertown.net
Brutally cold week forecast for South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Two words sum up this week’s weather–brutally cold. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly tells KWAT News wind chills early this week will be in the 25 to 35 below zero range. There’s a system that will move through mid-week that will bring one to three...
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract violations committed by the group, while the governor’s spokesman told the conservative media outlet that first reported on the letter that Noem does not support the […] The post Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
North Dakota store shelves are empty due to the blizzard
Some businesses have even had to come up with alternative ways to make sure their customers get their gifts and food in time for Christmas.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
KEVN
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
We South Dakotans Need to Lay Off Our Holiday Libations, Here’s Why
The holiday season in South Dakota is known for being the most wonderful time of the year. That can be said for a number of different reasons, with the possible exception of maybe traveling by automobile. If you've ever packed up the clan and hit the holiday road over the...
Comments / 0