SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the -30s and even -40s -for much of this upcoming week.

