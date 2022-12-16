Read full article on original website
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
BBC
Olly Stephens: Concerns about killer's violent nature raised before killing
Concerns about a teenager's violent nature were repeatedly raised before he murdered a 13-year-old boy. The boy was detained for the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading, along with two other teenagers who had plotted with him on social media to ambush Olly in January 2021. A review into the...
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend with scissors
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in east London. Ailish Walsh, 28, suffered more than 40 puncture wounds at her home in Hackney, allegedly at the hands of Liam Taylor, 37, who is charged with murder.
BBC
Terry Hall was diagnosed with cancer before his death, his bandmate reveals
The Specials' frontman Terry Hall had been diagnosed with cancer shortly before his death this week at the age of 63, his bandmate has confirmed. Bassist Horace Panter gave a moving account of his friend's final days revealing they had planned to record a new album in November before Hall was taken ill with a suspected stomach bug.
BBC
Sutton Hoo ship replica build takes next step forward
Work to start nailing up the hull of a replica of the Anglo-Saxon ship found at Sutton Hoo has got under way. The 88ft (27m) reconstruction of the burial ship, excavated in 1939, is being built in a shed beside the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The story of its...
BBC
Piers Morgan: No action to be taken over Instagram death threats
No further action will be taken against a man who was arrested over death threats which were sent to Piers Morgan via Instagram, police have confirmed. The TV host said he received threats on the social media site in February 2021 and had reported them to police. A 43-year-old man...
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
A descendant of a 19th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed. Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
BBC
USAF woman denies causing motorcyclist's death in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a road crash. Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing the death of Matthew Day by careless driving in Southery, Norfolk in August. The...
BBC
Daresbury house fire: Family heartbroken over woman's death
The family of a woman killed in a house fire said their lives "have been torn apart" by her death. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day after a fire at her home on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire on 12 December. Her fiancé Kieran Naylor, 33, remains in a critical condition.
BBC
Kitten rescued from Rochdale bin a Christmas miracle, RSPCA says
A kitten which went "from being left in a bin to being loved by so many people" is proof that Christmas wishes "really can come true", a charity has said. The misfortunate moggy was found tied inside two bags in freezing conditions by a refuse worker and taken to the RSPCA Rochdale Animal Centre on Sunday.
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson says he is 'horrified' over Meghan column
Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has said he is "horrified" after "causing so much hurt" in a column he wrote in the Sun about the Duchess of Sussex. More than 20,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator after Clarkson wrote on Friday that he "hated [Meghan] on a cellular level".
BBC
Man to spend 'tough' third Christmas shielding
A man who will spend his third Christmas shielding said it "can be tough" for him. Karl Knights from Leiston, Suffolk, has cerebral palsy and is immuno-supressed. The 26-year-old is continuing to stay at home due to his increased risk of complications from a potential Covid-19 infection. "Outside of the...
