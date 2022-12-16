Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Doorbell Cameras Spot Man Dressed as Delivery Driver Stealing Packages in Encinitas
‘Tis the time of year when some people try to steal holiday cheer, and in Encinitas, doorbell cameras from multiple homes show what appears to be a man dressed as a FedEx delivery driver stealing packages from porches. “Brazen is what we call it," said Wendy Van Vechten, who had...
NBC San Diego
Burglars Take Cash, ATM From Alpine VFW Post; Other Posts Targeted
San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies are trying to figure out if the same crew is behind a string of burglaries at VFW posts in the county. NBC 7 has confirmed a number of VFWs across the county have been recently burglarized. At the VFW post in Alpine, surveillance cameras captured...
NBC San Diego
Sister Pleads for Help Solving Brother's Cold Case From 1988
A sister is pleading with the public to help solve her brother's cold case from 1988 when he disappeared in El Cajon. James Ronald Peters, 19 at the time, was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother's residence in...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Police Host Holiday Giveaway in Same Walmart Parking Lot Where Officer Shot and Killed Suspect Hours Earlier
A police officer’s mandate “to protect and serve” was on display Monday in what must be the worst coincidence. Sunday night, 911 received a call about a man pushing a wheelchair into cars and trucks in the parking lot of a Walmart in Chula Vista. The man was.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Police Officer Shoots, Kills Man With Knife Outside Walmart: Investigators
A police officer shot and killed a man suspected of hitting a woman at a Walmart in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to investigators. Chula Vista police said its officer was originally called around 8:20 p.m. to the Walmart at 1150 Broadway for reports of a man attacking and beating up a woman.
NBC San Diego
Valley Center Grandfather Killed in Hit-and-Run, CHP Searching for Driver
A 71-year-old man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in Valley Center Saturday. The hit and run impacted the close-knit Valley Center community which lost a beloved grandfather, landscaper and friend. "I hate to think, but maybe he could’ve been saved," said Ignacia Lucero. Lucero...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Taxpayers Shelled Out More than $12 Million on Shuttered Police Gun Range
The tab for taxpayers for the San Diego Police Department’s gun range continues to grow seven months after the site was shut down over lead exposure concerns. An NBC 7 Investigates analysis of the spending puts the total at more than $12 million, and the tab is still running.
NBC San Diego
Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart
A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
NBC San Diego
Timeline: San Diego Unified Waited 5 Weeks to Notify Employees and Families of Data Breach
The San Diego Unified School District has confirmed new details regarding the timeline of its "cybersecurity incident" in a report it filed with the state Attorney General's office on Dec. 12. The sample data breach letter filed with the Attorney General's office confirms that the cybersecurity incident occurred Oct. 25,...
NBC San Diego
Beloved Ramona Woman Dies Three Years After Being Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver While Biking to Work
A Ramona woman, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle on State Route 67 in 2019 has died after a valiant three-year struggle to survive. “I knew all along that it was possible that we might not be able to save her,” her husband Don Scott said.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Launching New City Beautification Program
A new program launching in El Cajon will help residents get involved and do their part in the city's beautification process. “The concept is pretty simple. We want to give people an opportunity to clean up their neighborhoods," Mayor Bill Wells said. "It doesn’t have to be just a street, it can be a church, it can be a public park … a vacant lot or someplace in the neighborhood that maybe has gotten some trash on it, and it gives us an opportunity to let people help themselves."
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green Compost Bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children
The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
NBC San Diego
Just Before Holiday Travel, Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops to $4.43
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Oct. 16, 2021, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.43. The average price has dropped 40 consecutive days, decreasing $1.075, including 1.7 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the...
