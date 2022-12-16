A new program launching in El Cajon will help residents get involved and do their part in the city's beautification process. “The concept is pretty simple. We want to give people an opportunity to clean up their neighborhoods," Mayor Bill Wells said. "It doesn’t have to be just a street, it can be a church, it can be a public park … a vacant lot or someplace in the neighborhood that maybe has gotten some trash on it, and it gives us an opportunity to let people help themselves."

EL CAJON, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO