NBC San Diego

Burglars Take Cash, ATM From Alpine VFW Post; Other Posts Targeted

San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies are trying to figure out if the same crew is behind a string of burglaries at VFW posts in the county. NBC 7 has confirmed a number of VFWs across the county have been recently burglarized. At the VFW post in Alpine, surveillance cameras captured...
ALPINE, CA
NBC San Diego

Sister Pleads for Help Solving Brother's Cold Case From 1988

A sister is pleading with the public to help solve her brother's cold case from 1988 when he disappeared in El Cajon. James Ronald Peters, 19 at the time, was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother's residence in...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart

A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Launching New City Beautification Program

A new program launching in El Cajon will help residents get involved and do their part in the city's beautification process. “The concept is pretty simple. We want to give people an opportunity to clean up their neighborhoods," Mayor Bill Wells said. "It doesn’t have to be just a street, it can be a church, it can be a public park … a vacant lot or someplace in the neighborhood that maybe has gotten some trash on it, and it gives us an opportunity to let people help themselves."
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings

The city of San Diego will begin distributing green Compost Bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA

