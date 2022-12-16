Read full article on original website
Investors Should Look to ‘Good Quality Corporate Debt and Gold' in 2023, Strategist Says
LONDON — As fundamentals hold up and tight financial conditions weigh on stock markets, corporate debt and gold could be strong investment options in 2023, according to Michael Howell, managing director at CrossBorder Capital. A slowing economy, tightening financial conditions and rising yields might typically prompt greater stress in...
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
21% of Investors Don't Think They Pay Investing-Related Fees. Here's Why They're Wrong — and How It Costs Them
Twenty-one percent of people said they don't pay fees to invest in non-retirement accounts, up from 14% in 2018, according to brokerage regulator FINRA. Financial services firms generally don't require customers to write a check for things such as mutual funds or financial advice. They withdraw their fees from your investment assets each year.
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Treasury Yields Dip as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off
U.S. Treasury yields dipped Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 3 basis points at 3.653%, while the yield on the 2-year...
Here's How Much Money Google Estimates Microsoft's Cloud Business Is Actually Losing
A leaked document from Google shows the company believes Wall Street is too bullish on Microsoft's Azure business, a principal rival. Google's numbers also show Azure had a roughly $3 billion operating loss in fiscal 2022, which ended In June. "There's no way it's that big of a loss," said...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 3.99%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 1.91% after...
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
Dow Futures Jump More Than 300 Points, Boosted by Nike Shares
Stock futures rose on Wednesday after earnings reports from two major bellwethers raised hopes that corporate earnings may be better than feared even with a possible recession on the horizon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 340 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% and Nasdaq...
European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 1.1% in early afternoon trading, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Oil and gas led gains, up 2.1%, followed by retail, which was up 2%.
Credit Card Debt Is Getting More Expensive—Here Are 3 Steps to Help Pay It Off Quicker
It's getting more expensive to pay down credit card debt. The average interest rate on new credit card offers is now nearly 23%, according to LendingTree's latest analysis. That's up from about 22.4% in November. "Credit card interest rates are as high as they've ever been," Matt Schulz, chief credit...
Hagerty, Manchin Propose $10,000 Threshold for Venmo, PayPal Tax Reporting Change — Up From $600
Americans have been bracing for a new reporting change for third-party payment networks like Venmo or PayPal. Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will propose to raise the tax reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600 for 2022. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., will file an amendment to the $1.7...
Workday Names Sequoia's Carl Eschenbach as Co-CEO, Alongside Aneel Bhusri
Workday named Carl Eschenbach, who has spent almost seven years at Sequoia Capital, as its new co-CEO, replacing Chano Fernandez. Eschenbach will serve alongside Aneel Bhusri, who plans to remain for another year. Fernandez spent nine years with Workday and was promoted to co-CEO in 2020. Workday said on Tuesday...
‘Crunch Time': EU Members in Last-Minute Push to Compromise on Gas Price Cap
EU energy ministers are engaged in crunch talks over the details of a gas price cap intended to protect consumers from higher prices. Germany and other nations have warned of risks to financial stability and energy supply to the EU. Speaking Monday morning, several ministers said they were confident a...
Goldman Sachs Says the Bank of Japan May Start Tightening, But Others Disagree
Goldman Sachs economists said the Bank of Japan's emphasis on the need to enhance its Japanese government bond market functioning suggests "an increased likelihood that it will abandon the negative interest rate policy." Economists at Nomura disagreed and said the move to modify the yield curve control band does not...
