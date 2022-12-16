With her lively attitude and professional demeanor, KSLA-TV’s Destinee Patterson makes watching the news fun. The people of Shreveport have watched her grow over the last two and a half years. However, Destinee Patterson is leaving KSLA News 12 in December 2022. News 12 viewers have many questions regarding her departure, and they especially want to know if she’ll be leaving Shreveport for her new adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.

