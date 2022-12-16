Read full article on original website
Teams arrive for Independence Bowl
Hornets, Savage Storm to meet again in Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark. CONFERENCE USA MEDIA DAY: LaTech not getting much respect in preseason college football predictions.
Muleriders wrap up 2022 with a win against Ozarks Eagles
The Southern Arkansas women's basketball team finished out the 2022 year with a 110-47 domination of the University of the Ozarks to record their largest scoring margin of the season. The Muleriders have recorded triple digit scoring figures in five of their 10 games played this season, which ties the...
Arkansas Middle students receive special gift ahead of holiday break
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Some Texarkana, Ark. students received a special envelope Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the Christmas break began... and it wasn’t their report cards. “Christmas is a time that you want students to be happy and merry, and this is an opportunity for us to bring joy to those kiddos,” said Kendrix Smith, principal of Arkansas Middle School.
James Troy Strickland
James Troy Strickland was born on October 14, 1954 in McNeil to Velma Strickland and the late Wade Strickland Sr. Brother James passed away on December 15, 2022 at the John L. McClellan VA Hospital in Little Rock. At an early age, James accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior...
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
Eva Faye Miller
Eva Faye Miller of Magnolia traveled all over the world. She took her final and greatest trip to meet her Savior on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Eva was born on February 8, 1941 to Dean and Lola Palmer. She graduated from Dollarway High School and spent 28 years with International Paper Company in Pine Bluff. Eva was a long-time member of Hardin Baptist Church. Upon moving to Magnolia in 2010 she became a member of First Baptist Church where she was faithfully involved in weekly worship, Sunday School and the Senior Adult Ministry.
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Destinee Patterson Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
With her lively attitude and professional demeanor, KSLA-TV’s Destinee Patterson makes watching the news fun. The people of Shreveport have watched her grow over the last two and a half years. However, Destinee Patterson is leaving KSLA News 12 in December 2022. News 12 viewers have many questions regarding her departure, and they especially want to know if she’ll be leaving Shreveport for her new adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
CHRISTUS St. Michael Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Welcomes Dr. Darius “Trey” Mitchell III
(TEXARKANA) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announces the addition of Dr. Darius “Trey” Mitchell III working alongside the highly trained orthopedic surgery team at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic -Orthopedics. “Early on, I realized I wanted to take care of athletes and began a...
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
Sears closings hit home
A local appliance store that is part of a nationwide chain will soon cease operations, as the franchise recently announced plans to shut stores across the U.S. The Sears Hometown Store in Arkadelphia, located at 2919 W. Pine St., will remain open at least through January, according to owner and operator Harold Ledford.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Some Forecasters are Saying We Could See Snow Christmas Week.
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
Two arrested for attempted murder
Two men are in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on Garden Street. Jaylon C. Reynolds, 18, of Grambling, and Ethan M. Johnson, 21, of Ruston, were arrested Saturday after a second shooting at the EZ Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street in Ruston.
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
Columbia County COVID-19 cases increase by nine
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose sharply on Tuesday to a total of 44, which leads the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 virus deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,505. Total...
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver’s on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours. On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver’s, located at 8928...
Tetra Technologies scoping out plan for Columbia-Lafayette brine field, production facility
Tetra Technologies has announced that Hargrove has completed the Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") scope of work for the development and construction of a bromine production facility from Tetra’s brine leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties. Hargrove's FEED study provided an estimated total required capital investment, within a relevant range,...
