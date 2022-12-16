ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14o3c5_0jkYAFhT00

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.

Cops found the two victims outside a liquor store at 189 Burnside Ave in Morris Heights at about 10 p.m. after a 911 caller alerted them to the gunfire.

The slain victim, 32, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to St Barnabas Hospital, according to police.

The other victim — a 27-year-old man — was shot in the groin, cops said.

He was taken to the same hospital in a stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police said they are still investigating.

Police are withholding the slain man’s identity pending family notification.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Over $2K stolen in Bronx deli armed robbery: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) — A deli in the Bronx was robbed when an unknown man pulled out a gun on a teen employee on Dec. 7, police said. At the deli on West Kingsbridge Road, an 18-year-old was working in the store around 7:30 p.m. when a masked man entered, according to police. […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Thief stole $4,000 worth of wigs from Bronx store: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – A thief stole a large box containing $4,000 worth of products from a Bronx beauty supply store earlier this month, police said on Tuesday. The thief walked into a Feel Beauty store on Fordham Road and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door around 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Woman Found Dead In Crown Heights Apartment: NYPD

The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday after police received reports of a foul order, according to officials. Police said the investigation remains ongoing. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A woman was found dead inside of her apartment, found only after neighbors noticed a foul smell, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli

A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 26-year-old man shot to death following dispute in Bronx building

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly dispute between two men in the Fordham section of the Bronx on Sunday morning.Police said a 26-year-old man was shot inside a building on Briggs Avenue just after 11 a.m.He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.Police are now investigating what sparked the dispute as they search for the shooter.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Angel Cuasant, 26, Murdered

On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 1113 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot inside 2650 Briggs Avenue, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, police observed a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. EMS responded and transported...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man indicted in attacks on 3 women in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting three women in Manhattan, officials said Tuesday. Carl Phanor, 38, allegedly attacked three woman who were walking and jogging in separate incidents over the course of eight months, officials said. Each alleged assault happened early in the morning. “As alleged, Carl Phanor committed three […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy