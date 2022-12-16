ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments

The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle

Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy