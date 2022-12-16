Read full article on original website
Mark Patton: J.D. Slajchert, a Fan Favorite as a Gaucho, Spreads His Spirit the Write Way
No Gaucho celebrated his basketball life at UC Santa Barbara more passionately than J.D. Slajchert. He’d whoop deliriously on the sidelines when Max Heidegger whirled to an acrobatic basket, or feign an exaggerated fainting spell when Christian Terrell threw down a tomahawk dunk. “My crazy bench celebrations,” Slajchert said...
Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments
The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle
Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
