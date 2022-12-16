ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Santa Barbara Independent

Nearly 700 Units of Housing Proposed for La Cumbre Mall

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse knew going into last Thursday’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) just how many friends he had in the room. Absolutely none. Rowse, it would turn out, had been overly optimistic. “I didn’t really enjoy it too much,” the mayor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Laurie Jervis: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Debuts Hotel Tasting Room

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel has opened its on-site tasting room, featuring a selection of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. Accompanying the wines are a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie and artisanal chocolates. Select menu highlights:...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities

The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Driftwood Beach Shacks

The lure of photographing driftwood beach shacks is strong to me. Barefoot architects anonymously muscle up the structures while simultaneously swatting away buzzing beach flies and dealing with the stench of aging kelp. No two driftwood beach shacks are identical. Therein lies some of the beauty. The engineering impresses me,...
CARPINTERIA, CA
syvnews.com

Chumash tribe treats Solvang Senior Center members to autumn dinner

Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center enjoyed a decadent autumn meal on Nov. 9, hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. As one of the most popular and highly anticipated dinner nights of the year, the hosts did not disappoint. They accommodated the needs of all members by providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Chumash Give $25,000 to Local Toys for Tots

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians contributed $25,000 to this year’s local Toys for Tots campaign to help the nonprofit’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children this holiday season. The check was presented onstage prior to Grammy Award winner Johnny Mathis’ recent performance at the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays

Over 800 gift bags filled with ramen, chocolate, shampoo, cookies, and other everyday necessities were donated and distributed by local religious groups in partnership with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit. The post Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year

The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
news3lv.com

Camel at California ranch very excited to see snow for the first time

OJAI, Calif. (FOX26) — A cute video posted on TikTok by Rancho Grande showed Albert, a 5-month-old camel, checking out snow for the first time. Albert seemed to be enjoying the experience as he jumped around with his goat friends. Rancho Grande is one of the oldest cattle ranches...
OJAI, CA
Noozhawk

Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk

Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
OJAI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy