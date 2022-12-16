Chicago’s Whitney Young runs away from Fayetteville in HoopHall Invitational

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Scott Miller

BENTONVILLE – Whitney Young (Chicago) had to play with heavy hearts Thursday when the Dolphins took the court in a 64-49 win over Fayetteville in the HoopHall South Invitational.

Earlier in the day, one of their starters came down with a stomach illness after a workout in the Bentonville gymnasium and was taken to the local emergency room by head coach Tyrone Slaughter. The coach and player remained at the hospital, as assistant David Howard stepped in to take over the coaching duties.

“It was tough for these guys playing without one of their teammates and their coach out here,” Howard said. “But I thought they handled it well and played a solid game to get the win.”

Senior Daniel Johnson was dominant all over the court for the Dolphins, pouring in a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers and two roaring dunks.

“Missing one of our starters, we just wanted to do it for him,” said the 6-foot-7 Johnson. “We wanted to get the job done even though our coach wasn’t here.”

After Fayetteville opened the game with a putback by junior Ornette Gaines, Whitney Young went on a 7-0 run, including a layup and 3-pointer by Johnson. A Bulldog bucket ended the run, but the Dolphins then scored six straight, capped by emphatic dunk by Antonio Munoz, to go up 13-4 with 1:17 left in the first quarter.

Fayetteville got a trey from Mason Simpson and a bucket in the lane by Brylan Sims to end the opening quarter down 14-9.

“I was pleased with how we were able to move the ball offensively and put pressure on them with our defense,” Howard said. “Considering the circumstances, I thought our guys played really well.”

Gaines opened the second quarter with a three at the shot-clock buzzer, then after a Dolphins' putback bucket, Simpson drained another triple to cut the Whitney Young lead to 16-15.

A dunk by Johnson spurred a 5-0 run for the Dolphins, before another three from Gaines, and a steal and layup by Simpson, cut the lead back to one. But Johnson then hit back-to-back threes, as Whitney Young closed the half with 27-20 advantage.

“I feel like I’ve been working on my entire game, trying to be able to get better in all areas,” Johnson said. “I pride myself on trying to do that and I think tonight I was able to put that on display.”

Senior Dalen Davis scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, hitting a pair of buckets early in the third, before a three from Sean Brown extended the lead to 37-25. Munoz scored on an ally-oop slam, which was soon followed by another dunk from Johnson, as the Dolphins began to extend the lead.

Gaines finished with a team-high 16 for the Bulldogs.

“It was a great opportunity for us to play in a big-time event against a big-time opponent,” Fayetteville head coach Brad Stamps said. “I’m not sure we will see something like that again this year. I think it helps us prepare for our conference, because you are facing guys out here that have been through these types of events and have played at the highest level.”

“I’m pumped for our kids because they got to play in an event like this, and they didn’t lay an egg. They came out here and competed and they played to the final horn.”

Whitney Young is now 7-3 on the season, with their three losses coming by a total of four points. Fayetteville falls to 8-2.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 69, MORAVIAN PREP 67

Little Rock Central bounced back from a 10-point halftime deficit in the HoopHall South Invitational to defeat Moravian Prep (N.C.) 69-67.

Senior Gavin Snyder scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, as the Tigers outscored the Lions 19-13 in the final stanza.

Jordan Marsh paced Moravian with a team-high 20 points, including four triples from behind the arc.

The Lions held a two-point lead after one quarter, but outscored Central 19-11 in the second, and led 40-30 at the intermission. Central cut the lead to 54-50 after three, then went with Snyder’s hot hand down the stretch.

Junior Annor Boateng added 17 points for Central, while Isaac Ellis chipped in 13 for the Moravian.