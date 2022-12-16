ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe

Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal. A surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan sent investors spinning and global markets reeling on Tuesday. The country's central bank signaled that it would reverse two decades of policy precedent and begin to move away from loose monetary policy intended to keep wages and prices high.
China's Covid 'chaos': How a shortage of fever drugs is sparking a global run on medicines

An unprecedented wave of Covid infections in China has triggered widespread drug shortages, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms. The panic buying has spread outside mainland China's borders, with the generic versions of Tylenol and Advil sold out at drugstores in Hong Kong,...
Morgan Stanley warns US profits could drop like in 2008, tanking stocks

One of Wall Street's top executives is worried about a repeat of 2008. At least, partially. Mike Wilson, Morgan's Stanley's chief US equity strategist, says he isn't concerned about a "systemic" financial crisis like the one that brought the economy to its knees 14 years ago. But Wilson is warning clients about a looming plunge in corporate profits next year as the economy stumbles.
EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax

European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a...
Consumer confidence improves in December, a hopeful sign for the economy

American consumers' confidence in the US economy grew in December as high inflation continued to ease, according to data released Wednesday by the Conference Board. The business think tank's latest consumer confidence index registered 108.3 this month, a significant jump from the upwardly revised measure of 101.4 in November. Economists were expecting the index to come in at 101, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.
Kremlin-linked hackers tried to spy on oil firm in NATO country, researchers say

A Kremlin-linked hacking group known for focusing on Ukraine has stepped up its spying efforts against Ukraine's NATO allies in recent months -- in part by trying to hack a big oil firm in a NATO country in August, according to US cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. It's the latest...
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks bail deal while being extradited to US

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are negotiating with federal prosecutors in New York on a bail arrangement that would enable him to avoid detention, people familiar with the matter told CNN. FTX crypto exchange founder Bankman-Fried, who oversaw his now-bankrupt crypto empire from a luxury compound in the Bahamas, is expected...
READ: Joint Committee on Taxation's report on Trump's taxes

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that offered a summary of its review of tax returns between 2015 and 2020 for Trump and several of his businesses. Read the supplemental analysis below:. Read a separate summary report...
EPA finalizes tougher pollution standards for large vehicles like trucks and buses

The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized tougher pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles like large trucks, delivery vans and buses starting with model year 2027. The Environmental Protection Agency's new rule is the first update to the standards since 2001. It will cut down on the smog and soot from heavy-duty trucks by requiring them to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by nearly 50% by 2045, and will be more than 80% stronger than the current standard, the agency said.
Afghan Adjustment Act not included in omnibus spending bill, source says

The Afghan Adjustment Act will not be included in the omnibus spending bill, a source familiar told CNN. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, continued to oppose the act at the committee level, the source said. CNN previously reported that roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military sent...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to the US

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to be extradited to the United States, where federal prosecutors have indicted him on eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. Jerone Roberts, the attorney representing Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas, confirmed Monday afternoon that his client "has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States of America."
Here's what's in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill

Senate leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-long federal government funding bill early Tuesday morning. The legislation includes $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding, according to a bill summary from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The sweeping package includes...
Europe finally agrees to cap gas prices

Europe has agreed to a cap on natural gas prices, following months of debate over whether the measure will protect European households and businesses from extreme price spikes as temperatures plummet. In a Monday meeting, EU energy ministers agreed to trigger a cap if the price of month-ahead natural gas...

