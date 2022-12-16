Read full article on original website
Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe
Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal. A surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan sent investors spinning and global markets reeling on Tuesday. The country's central bank signaled that it would reverse two decades of policy precedent and begin to move away from loose monetary policy intended to keep wages and prices high.
China's Covid 'chaos': How a shortage of fever drugs is sparking a global run on medicines
An unprecedented wave of Covid infections in China has triggered widespread drug shortages, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms. The panic buying has spread outside mainland China's borders, with the generic versions of Tylenol and Advil sold out at drugstores in Hong Kong,...
Morgan Stanley warns US profits could drop like in 2008, tanking stocks
One of Wall Street's top executives is worried about a repeat of 2008. At least, partially. Mike Wilson, Morgan's Stanley's chief US equity strategist, says he isn't concerned about a "systemic" financial crisis like the one that brought the economy to its knees 14 years ago. But Wilson is warning clients about a looming plunge in corporate profits next year as the economy stumbles.
TikTok executive refuses Jake Tapper's multiple requests to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday, a TikTok executive refused multiple times to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, which the US State Department has labeled a genocide and a United Nations report said may constitute "crimes against humanity." In response to Tapper's question, "Do...
EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax
European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Consumer confidence improves in December, a hopeful sign for the economy
American consumers' confidence in the US economy grew in December as high inflation continued to ease, according to data released Wednesday by the Conference Board. The business think tank's latest consumer confidence index registered 108.3 this month, a significant jump from the upwardly revised measure of 101.4 in November. Economists were expecting the index to come in at 101, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.
Kremlin-linked hackers tried to spy on oil firm in NATO country, researchers say
A Kremlin-linked hacking group known for focusing on Ukraine has stepped up its spying efforts against Ukraine's NATO allies in recent months -- in part by trying to hack a big oil firm in a NATO country in August, according to US cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. It's the latest...
First on CNN: Treasury Department to roll out new policy to make global humanitarian support easier
With humanitarian and food crises growing more dire around the world, the Biden administration plans to roll out new steps on Tuesday to make it easier for humanitarian assistance to continue flowing without concerns about US sanctions, according to senior Treasury officials. The new moves -- designed to allow humanitarian...
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks bail deal while being extradited to US
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are negotiating with federal prosecutors in New York on a bail arrangement that would enable him to avoid detention, people familiar with the matter told CNN. FTX crypto exchange founder Bankman-Fried, who oversaw his now-bankrupt crypto empire from a luxury compound in the Bahamas, is expected...
Biden administration finalizing its plans as it braces for end of Title 42 and a rush at the border
The Biden administration is finalizing its response to Wednesday's anticipated end of a Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42, according to officials familiar with the planning. Officials said the plans, which may include the revival of a controversial asylum policy, could be announced within the coming days. But it...
READ: Joint Committee on Taxation's report on Trump's taxes
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that offered a summary of its review of tax returns between 2015 and 2020 for Trump and several of his businesses. Read the supplemental analysis below:. Read a separate summary report...
READ: House Ways and Means Committee report finding Trump was not properly audited by IRS as president
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a summary report that concluded the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes as required under the mandatory presidential audit program. Read the report here:. Read a supplemental report from the Joint Committee here. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & ©...
EPA finalizes tougher pollution standards for large vehicles like trucks and buses
The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized tougher pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles like large trucks, delivery vans and buses starting with model year 2027. The Environmental Protection Agency's new rule is the first update to the standards since 2001. It will cut down on the smog and soot from heavy-duty trucks by requiring them to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by nearly 50% by 2045, and will be more than 80% stronger than the current standard, the agency said.
Afghan Adjustment Act not included in omnibus spending bill, source says
The Afghan Adjustment Act will not be included in the omnibus spending bill, a source familiar told CNN. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, continued to oppose the act at the committee level, the source said. CNN previously reported that roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military sent...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to the US
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to be extradited to the United States, where federal prosecutors have indicted him on eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. Jerone Roberts, the attorney representing Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas, confirmed Monday afternoon that his client "has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States of America."
Here's what's in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
Senate leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-long federal government funding bill early Tuesday morning. The legislation includes $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding, according to a bill summary from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The sweeping package includes...
Europe finally agrees to cap gas prices
Europe has agreed to a cap on natural gas prices, following months of debate over whether the measure will protect European households and businesses from extreme price spikes as temperatures plummet. In a Monday meeting, EU energy ministers agreed to trigger a cap if the price of month-ahead natural gas...
US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say
The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or "dumb" bombs, into precision-guided "smart" bombs known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, according to multiple US officials. The kits add fins and a precision guidance system to the "dumb" munitions. They...
