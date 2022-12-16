PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since New York rallied to win their first-round playoff series last season. Sidney Crosby scored his 18th goal and had an assist for the surging Penguins, who have won eight of nine. Pittsburgh is 15-3-2 in its last 20 games overall. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and extended his winning streak to seven. He also has a career-best 13-game point streak. Chris Kreider scored twice for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots but lost on the road in regulation for the first time this season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO