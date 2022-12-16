Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103
MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Chicago Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103. Zach LaVine scored 21 and Coby White added 14 for the Bulls, who used a 30-7 run in the second half to take control. Bam Adebayo made his first nine shots and scored 27 points for Miami. Adebayo also had 12 rebounds for the Heat, who got 19 from Tyler Herro, 18 from Haywood Highsmith, 14 from Victor Oladipo and 13 from Duncan Robinson.
Idaho8.com
Knicks rout Warriors 132-94, extend win streak to 8 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 21 and the New York Knicks rolled to their eighth straight victory, beating the depleted Golden State Warriors 132-94. Quentin Grimes added 19 points and RJ Barrett had 18 as New York extended the longest current winning streak in the NBA. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson had nine points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Poole scored 26 points for the Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and other key players.
Idaho8.com
Jokic’s latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance Sunday night with his sixth triple-double of the season and 82nd of his career. Aaron Gordon had 24 points and Bruce Brown 16 for Denver. Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points and 10 assists. The Grizzlies, now tied with the Nuggets in the standings, have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.
Idaho8.com
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 for their third straight win. It is the second time this season the Kings have won at least three in a row. Pheonix Copley made 24 saves and joined teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts this season. Frank Vatrano scored on the power play, Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots, and the Ducks failed in their bid for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Idaho8.com
Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time
For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day. Chandler Jones returned a botched lateral 48 yards for a TD to end regulation and lift Las Vegas over New England, Rayshawn Jenkins had a pick-6 in overtime to push Jacksonville past Dallas, and Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in OT to give Kansas City a win over Houston. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other day three games ended with a go-ahead touchdown came on Sept. 17, 1995, when Emmitt Smith, Rod Smith and James Hasty did it.
Idaho8.com
Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3. Toffoli finished with two goals and an assist, and Kadri also scored twice. Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic had the other goals for the Flames, who scored four unanswered in the final 9:56 after the game was tied at 3. Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm each had three assists. Lucic, who assisted on Kadri’s tiebreaking goal, has scored his first two goals of the season in the past two games. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for back-to-back wins over the Sharks.
Idaho8.com
Power-play goals by Malkin, Rust help Pens stop Rangers, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since New York rallied to win their first-round playoff series last season. Sidney Crosby scored his 18th goal and had an assist for the surging Penguins, who have won eight of nine. Pittsburgh is 15-3-2 in its last 20 games overall. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and extended his winning streak to seven. He also has a career-best 13-game point streak. Chris Kreider scored twice for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots but lost on the road in regulation for the first time this season.
