Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed state budget does not come close to rectifying the dire straits and circumstances caused by the Chinook and chum fisheries crash on the Kuskokwim and Yukon River drainages. I have written multiple commentaries about the Chinook and chum fisheries crash and subsequent crisis for many Alaska Native communities and fisherwomen and […] The post Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kfqd.com
Dunleavy names picks to lead health, resource agencies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked Heidi Hedberg to lead the state health department. She was previously the acting commissioner. Hedberg replaces Adam Crum, whom Dunleavy earlier appointed to lead the state Department of Revenue. Both positions are subject to legislative confirmation. Hedberg previously was director of the state Division of Public Health.
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 20, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: People are waiting a really long time for food stamps and the state isn’t talking about it. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testified from jail for the defense at a trial challenging the qualifications of Representative David Eastman to serve in the Alaska Legislature. Plus an aurora globe is being installed in a Fairbanks hotel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
ktoo.org
Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed budget continues years-long trend of flat funding for Alaska schools
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget for next fiscal year keeps education funding for K-12 public schools about the same as this year. Alaska school districts have decried the continued flat funding, saying it’s leading to large budget deficits. Dunleavy said at a news conference Thursday that his proposal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former municipal manager of Anchorage is speaking out after suddenly being replaced on Monday. Amy Demboski, who served as the city’s municipal manager since July 2021, claims she was fired due to retaliation from Mayor Dave Bronson. Demboski said her municipal manager duties have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?
Scores of unsheltered people are living outside right now, hundreds more are in temporary housing. Alaska's News Source examines the depth of the problems and who is responsible for fixing them. Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments. Updated: 6 hours ago. Before both sides rested...
Alaska cell phone taxes are higher than the national average
(The Center Square) - Alaskans are currently saddled with a 26.5% tax rate for their cell phones, higher than most of the country, according to a new report released Tuesday. Alaska ranked 16th among states with the highest cell phone taxes in the Tax Foundation’s 2022 report examining excise taxes and fees on wireless services. It found taxes and fees increased nationally for the fifth straight year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor refuses to comment on abrupt replacement of municipal manager
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a two-sentence news release and short tweet, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that Kent Kolhase will replace Amy Demboski as Municipal Manager — effective immediately — on Monday morning. The mayor’s office did not give any reasons for the change; Bronson directed press...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena capacity to 360 beds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday night to expand the Sullivan Arena’s capacity to 360 clients total. The vote by the body allows for the increase of capacity to continue to the end of January 2023, and to include several reporting requirements. The passing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Homeless shelters across Anchorage seeing full capacity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homeless shelters across the Municipality of Anchorage remain at full capacity, according to those familiar with shelter operations. “The need is high; the weather kind of pushed everybody outdoors, and into the indoors,” said Alexis Johnson, Municipality of Anchorage Homeless Coordinator. “It’s worse when it’s cold outside. It’s worse when the weather is inclement.”
Demboski leaving Bronson administration, Kent Kohlhase named to interim role as municipal manager
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has announced that Municipal Manager Amy Demboski is leaving the administration and he has named Kent Kohlhase as acting municipal manager. Demboski joined the administration shortly after Bronson was elected 2021. She is a former Anchorage Assemblywoman for Eagle River who challenged Ethan Berkowitz for mayor in 2015. Berkowitz won, and Demboski in 2018 joined the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, where she worked in the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development before leaving in 2021 to be Bronson’s city manager.
Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed
The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan is challenging a state permit approving construction of a gold and metals mine that would tunnel under the Saksaia Glacier on 6,100-foot Flower Mountain near the headwaters of the Chilkat River watershed. Chilkat Indian Village officials say the project’s proposed system to treat water runoff from the mine in […] The post Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: Arctic Report Card
Stewart Rhodes testified that there were never any plans for members of the group to enter the Capitol building that day, and the role of the Oath Keepers was to escort speakers from the VIP section of the Ellipse - where then-President Donald Trump gave his speech - to the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds.
mixfmalaska.com
AASB responds to Governor Dunleavy’s 2024 proposed budget
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Association of Alaska School Boards has issued a response to the governor's proposed FY24 budget. During the Governor's press conference introducing his proposed FY24 budget, Governor Dunleavy acknowledged the inflationary pressures school districts are facing and that education funding has not kept pace. While...
alaskapublic.org
No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps
Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
kinyradio.com
COVID-19 pushed Alaska’s death rate higher and life expectancy lower in 2021
The 10 leading causes of death in Alaska in 2021, as reported by the state Division of Public Health, show malignant neoplasms (cancer) at the top and COVID-19 in third place. (Graph from Alaska Vital Statistics 2021.) (Alaska Beacon) - Alaskans’ life expectancy dropped and death rate rose in 2021,...
akbizmag.com
Affirming Care: Transgender Healthcare Resources
Transgender people have specialized healthcare needs, which providers in Alaska are stepping up to provide. Being transgender is more than a medical condition; it is an aspect of human lives. That said, transgender people have, by their nature, special healthcare needs. Since 2014, when TIME magazine signaled a “Transgender Tipping...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies at Representative David Eastman’s trial....
Comments / 0