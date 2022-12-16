Read full article on original website
Jokic’s latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance Sunday night with his sixth triple-double of the season and 82nd of his career. Aaron Gordon had 24 points and Bruce Brown 16 for Denver. Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points and 10 assists. The Grizzlies, now tied with the Nuggets in the standings, have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.
Knicks rout Warriors 132-94, extend win streak to 8 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 21 and the New York Knicks rolled to their eighth straight victory, beating the depleted Golden State Warriors 132-94. Quentin Grimes added 19 points and RJ Barrett had 18 as New York extended the longest current winning streak in the NBA. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson had nine points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Poole scored 26 points for the Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and other key players.
Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103
MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Chicago Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103. Zach LaVine scored 21 and Coby White added 14 for the Bulls, who used a 30-7 run in the second half to take control. Bam Adebayo made his first nine shots and scored 27 points for Miami. Adebayo also had 12 rebounds for the Heat, who got 19 from Tyler Herro, 18 from Haywood Highsmith, 14 from Victor Oladipo and 13 from Duncan Robinson.
Thompson helps No. 18 Indiana ease past Elon, 96-72
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed No. 18 Indiana beat Elon 96-72. The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson was sidelined by a foot injury. But the Hoosiers had too much depth against the visitors from the Colonial Athletic Association as they ended a two-game skid. Indiana was coming off losses to top-10 foes Arizona in Las Vegas and Kansas on the Jayhawks’ home floor. Max Mackinnon led Elon with 19 points.
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 for their third straight win. It is the second time this season the Kings have won at least three in a row. Pheonix Copley made 24 saves and joined teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts this season. Frank Vatrano scored on the power play, Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots, and the Ducks failed in their bid for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Donato scores in fourth straight, Kraken topple Blues 5-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann scored in Seattle’s three-goal second period, and the Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2. Seattle won consecutive games for the first time in nearly three weeks and snapped the Blues’ four-game win streak. Donato’s seventh goal of the season came at 16:27 of the first period and the four-game goal streak is the longest of his career. Colton Parayko and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis. The Blues played without leading scorer Jordan Kyrou, sidelined with an upper-body injury.
Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time
For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day. Chandler Jones returned a botched lateral 48 yards for a TD to end regulation and lift Las Vegas over New England, Rayshawn Jenkins had a pick-6 in overtime to push Jacksonville past Dallas, and Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in OT to give Kansas City a win over Houston. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other day three games ended with a go-ahead touchdown came on Sept. 17, 1995, when Emmitt Smith, Rod Smith and James Hasty did it.
