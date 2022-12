LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only one accuser at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein convinced jurors unanimously that she had been raped and sexually assaulted. Weinstein was convicted of one count of rape and two other sex assault counts involving the model and actress known during the trial as Jane Doe 1. One juror says the woman's story was “very convincing" and voted guilty in her case because unlike others she had no further dealing with Weinstein after the incident. Some jurors were not convinced by the other three women Weinstein was charged with assaulting. They acquitted him on one count and could not reach verdicts on three others.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO