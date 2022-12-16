ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investments Are Set to Flow Back Into China as Tech Giants Avoid U.S. Delisting, Government Pledges Policy Support, Says Investment Manager

Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
Treasury Yields Dip as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off

U.S. Treasury yields dipped Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 3 basis points at 3.653%, while the yield on the 2-year...
Jim Cramer Says These 7 Stocks Will Be Winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rite Aid, Nike, FedEx and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Rite Aid (RAD) – Rite Aid jumped 8.4% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by accelerated sales growth at its retail operations. However, the drugstore operator lowered its full-year guidance due to various issues, including seasonal markdowns.
Self-Made Millionaire: Here's the Best Way to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

If you want to get rid of credit card debt, start by avoiding budgeting gimmicks. Don't overthink it. Instead, stick to a simple three-step repayment plan. That's the advice Ramit Sethi, self-made millionaire and author of New York Times bestselling book "I Will Teach You To Be Rich," shared with CNBC's Frank Holland during the inaugural CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13.
European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 1.1% in early afternoon trading, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Oil and gas led gains, up 2.1%, followed by retail, which was up 2%.
‘Secure 2.0' Is Part of the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Putting It on Track to Usher in Retirement System Improvements

"Secure 2.0" is a collection of provisions intended to build upon the retirement-system improvements that were implemented under the Secure Act of 2019. Some of the provisions include requiring automatic enrollment in some workplace plans, increasing "catch-up" contributions that older workers can make and boosting part-time workers' access to retirement plans.
Dow Futures Jump More Than 300 Points, Boosted by Nike Shares

Stock futures rose on Wednesday after earnings reports from two major bellwethers raised hopes that corporate earnings may be better than feared even with a possible recession on the horizon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 340 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% and Nasdaq...
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits

FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
Workday Names Sequoia's Carl Eschenbach as Co-CEO, Alongside Aneel Bhusri

Workday named Carl Eschenbach, who has spent almost seven years at Sequoia Capital, as its new co-CEO, replacing Chano Fernandez. Eschenbach will serve alongside Aneel Bhusri, who plans to remain for another year. Fernandez spent nine years with Workday and was promoted to co-CEO in 2020. Workday said on Tuesday...
