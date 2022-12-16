ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Historian Shows New Acquisitions For Museum

By Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEaPo_0jkY46es00
Photo courtesy Brick Township Historical Society

BRICK – Recently at a meeting of the Brick Township Historical Society at the Herbertsville Firehouse, Gene Donatiello, Brick Township historian and curator of the Havens Homestead Museum, showed the audience some new acquisitions for the museum.

A past president of the Society, Dolores Waddill, donated the items. She was the third president in the history of the Society (from 1985 to 1989) which was founded in 1976 with Donatiello as the first president.

Waddill, formerly a long time Brick resident, moved to North Jersey to be near family. However, before leaving, she contacted Donatiello to give him two treasures for the museum.

Donatiello is shown in the picture displaying what looks like a plunger. It was used as a hand operated washing device. By pushing it into a basin of water and clothes, its holes would release the water and move the clothes up and down. It is similar to a present-day agitator but operated by hand.

In his left hand, Donatiello was holding a floating thermometer which was used by dairy farmers when pasteurizing milk. It floated upright and indicated when the milk reached the right temperature.

The Brick Township Historical Society’s next meeting is January 10 and the public is welcome. Admission is free. For more information see its website at bricktownshiphistoricalsociety.com or call 732-785-2500.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Transforms Into Toyland

JACKSON – A holiday tradition returned after a two year break due to the pandemic. The Senior Center opened its doors to Toyland which featured a variety of costumed characters, refreshments, free teddy bears and a visit with Kris Kringle himself. The two-day event drew hundreds of happy children...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Annual Tree Lighting Brightens The Season In Manchester

MANCHESTER – Town Hall got a whole lot brighter as public officials, residents, Cub Scouts, students and jolly Saint Nick all came together to kick off the holiday season. The Township’s annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony was held on a slightly chilly Friday evening and it had a large turnout with greeters Maya Kurpiewski and Cadence Noeding of Manchester High School handing out programs for the night’s festivities. They were dressed in matching Santa style outfits. The program book not only featured the night’s itinerary but also some history about the Christmas tree, song lyrics, the history of Hannukkah and information about the township’s holiday home decorating contest.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Land To Be Preserved

BERKELEY – The county will be buying about half an acre that is currently wooded land, forever preserving it as open space. The resolution making the purchase was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners. It is approximately 0.52 acres to be purchased for no more than $50,000 plus up to $200 for property tax adjustments. Deputy Director Virginia Haines said that the land is within the Mill Creek headwaters. It is on the west side of a previous purchase the county made, a roughly 800-acre site of a former pulverizing company west of Route 9.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Drug Settlement, Roadwork Planned In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Commissioners accepted the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers that were accused of partially creating the opioid epidemic. The Board accepted two parts of the National Opioid litigation settlement, in the amount of $182,454.84 and $437,843.89. The settlement came from a lawsuit...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
multihousingnews.com

UMH Properties Buys New Jersey MHC for $23M

In 2022, the company purchased six manufactured home communities for a total of $86.3 million. UMH Properties has acquired a manufactured housing community in Jackson, N.J., for $23 million. Encompassing 260 home lots, Oak Tree Estates was 98 percent occupied at the time of the sale. The new ownership intends to upgrade the quality of the manufactured housing community and also add new mobile homes.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Brick Schools Approved For New HVAC Projects

BRICK – More schools within the Brick Township School District have been added to a list of those that are set to receive new HVAC Projects within the next year. At the December Board of Education meeting, the board members approved another $1.3 million in projects for new or upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County College announces new president

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Dr. Jon Larson will be stepping down as President of Ocean County College next year and the college has already selected his replacement. According to the college, Dr. Pamela Monaco has been selected as Ocean County College’s new president by the Ocean County College Board of Trustees. Currently, Dr. Monaco is the Vice President of Academics and Student Affairs at Wilbur Wright College in Chicago, Illinois. She is scheduled to join OCC on July 1, 2023. “A passionate advocate for community colleges, Dr. Monaco believes that education transforms lives, and she has consistently demonstrated her commitment The post Ocean County College announces new president appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home

Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

New Jersey’s priciest listing is a trio of lavish riverfront mansions

Three for the price of one? Maybe not. But New Jersey’s priciest listing is a trio of mansions all standing next to each other for $25 million. Located in Brick, the listing notes that this is the dream opportunity for anyone looking to own a family compound. Set on 2 acres, at the edge of the Metedeconk River, the three residences feature a combined 16 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms. “The properties are each being maintained by the same housekeepers and gardeners,” listing agent Robert Cecchini, of Keller Williams Shore Properties, told Realtor.com. “You can access each home from inside the...
BRICK, NJ
Jalopnik

How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy