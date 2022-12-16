Celebrating Manchester Middle School Students Of The Month

Photo courtesy Manchester Schools

MANCHESTER – Families proudly visited Manchester Township Middle School to celebrate the Students of the Month.

During November morning’s breakfast celebration students from across 6th, 7th and 8th grade, who were nominated by their teachers, were awarded as either the October or November MTMS Students of the Month.

Teachers proudly wrote about each student noting not only a student’s academic achievement but their contribution to the classroom and school community as a whole through avenues such as leadership, their ability to show kindness and to be helpful, and to have a positive outlook. Congratulations to all those who were honored today!