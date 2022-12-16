ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui

—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
Over 2,000 affected by power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
