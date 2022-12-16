Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand...
LIST: Best restaurants for Christmas dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Honolulu.
Kalaniana’ole Beach Park gets 1st tsunami hazard signs
Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai'i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.
KITV.com
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui
—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Dozens of people waited in line to speak with Hawaiian Airlines’ Baggage Service Department Tuesday night for delayed or cancelled flights. Keoni Nakoa said he needed to be home on...
Over 2,000 affected by power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
islands.com
Honolulu’s Most Popular Spot Still Makes for an Amazing Family Vacation
You can hear the ocean from the 26th floor. I don’t really think about what I hear outside in Minnesota, from any height or location, but it was the first wave of wow that hit me walking into our vacation home in Waikiki. Our youngest raced across the room,...
Lulani Street closed in Kahaluʻu
Honolulu Officials announced a road closure as the kona low system storm continues to pound O'ahu.
KITV.com
Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday's storm caused tons of trees and branches to fall, some even breaking through windows and others blocking streets. Winds caused some electric poles to be damaged including one on Waihee Road that led to a road closure. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it...
See inside of Hawaiian Airlines plane rocked by turbulence
At least 36 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were injured, with 20 taken to emergency rooms, after their plane encountered "severe turbulence" on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu. KHNL's Jolanie Martinez reports.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
'Terrifying': Passenger Recalls Severe Turbulence On Flight From Phoenix
"...it quickly just escalated to the point where we’re shaking so much that we were pretty much like floating off of our chairs."
KITV.com
'I'm scared to go on a plane again' | Hawaiian Airlines passenger shares experience on turbulence-stricken flight
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Isabel Rose Castillo was one of the passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 that experienced major turbulence Sunday afternoon. She says the turbulence felt like it was never-ending, but in reality lasted about a minute. That minute left a lot of damage.
Honolulu Zoo, city lights, more closed due to weather
The Honolulu Zoo is also closed today due to the weather.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’
After nearly 5 years of construction, Hawaii County reopens Kalanianaole Street. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling to Keaukaha as construction is still ongoing. Remote Hawaii communities left uneasy amid medical transport plane crash probe. Updated: 9 minutes ago. |. Nearly two days after a medical transport plane...
Kamehameha Hwy. at Waiheʻe Rd. closed
The kona low system storm continues to make its presence known here on the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials discuss severe turbulence on HNL-bound flight that left 36 passengers, crew injured
‘Powerful’ cold front moves in, bringing threat of drenching rains and damaging wind. A “powerful” cold front is impacting the state, and forecasters are urging residents to prepare for flooding rains and damaging winds. 36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before...
Hikers rescued at Koʻolau Trail, Chinaman’s Hat
With amazing weather all year round, O'ahu experiences its fair share of water and land rescues. Both visitors and residents alike have been in situations where a rescue is in order.
