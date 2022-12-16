Toms River South Student Accepted To Prestigious Honors Band

High School South senior Jack Harjes (Photo courtesy Toms River Schools)

TOMS RIVER – High School South senior Jack Harjes has been accepted on clarinet to perform in the 2023 Music Educators Eastern Division Honors Band.

Jack is one of only 21 clarinetists chosen from the entire northeast, comprising 12 states and Washington, D.C., and is only the second instrumentalist to attain this prestigious honor in Toms River Regional Schools’ history.

Jack will perform at the Music Educators Eastern Division Conference this April.

The district congratulates Jack on achieving the highest band honor available in high school!