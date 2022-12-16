ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River South Student Accepted To Prestigious Honors Band

By Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23b9ri_0jkY3jcn00
High School South senior Jack Harjes (Photo courtesy Toms River Schools)

TOMS RIVER – High School South senior Jack Harjes has been accepted on clarinet to perform in the 2023 Music Educators Eastern Division Honors Band.

Jack is one of only 21 clarinetists chosen from the entire northeast, comprising 12 states and Washington, D.C., and is only the second instrumentalist to attain this prestigious honor in Toms River Regional Schools’ history.

Jack will perform at the Music Educators Eastern Division Conference this April.

The district congratulates Jack on achieving the highest band honor available in high school!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
nj1015.com

Top 4 places in NJ to get gravel for your project

This article rocks, for sure. If you are in need of gravel for a construction project or your next landscaping creation, you gotta have the stones for the job. I know that it's winter and you will likely not be looking until the spring, but given the prices of everything, better to start getting quotes and orders in now.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Land To Be Preserved

BERKELEY – The county will be buying about half an acre that is currently wooded land, forever preserving it as open space. The resolution making the purchase was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners. It is approximately 0.52 acres to be purchased for no more than $50,000 plus up to $200 for property tax adjustments. Deputy Director Virginia Haines said that the land is within the Mill Creek headwaters. It is on the west side of a previous purchase the county made, a roughly 800-acre site of a former pulverizing company west of Route 9.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Drug Settlement, Roadwork Planned In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Commissioners accepted the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers that were accused of partially creating the opioid epidemic. The Board accepted two parts of the National Opioid litigation settlement, in the amount of $182,454.84 and $437,843.89. The settlement came from a lawsuit...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Brick Schools Approved For New HVAC Projects

BRICK – More schools within the Brick Township School District have been added to a list of those that are set to receive new HVAC Projects within the next year. At the December Board of Education meeting, the board members approved another $1.3 million in projects for new or upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
BRICK, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home

Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore

ASBURY PARK, NJ – You would never think about spending Christmas at the Jersey Shore, but a holiday staycation is a great one-day getaway from the hustle and bustle of the cities, even for locals. If you’re looking for a festive and fun place to spend Christmas this year? The Jersey Shore has a lot to offer. From great food and shopping to fun activities and attractions, here are five great Christmas destinations down the shore. Long Branch Long Branch is a great Christmas destination in New Jersey. This historic town is located at the Jersey Shore, and it is The post Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Terraces At Seacrest Village Residents Visit Air Victory Museum

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A group of residents from The Terraces at Seacrest Village, including four U.S. veterans, took a stroll down memory lane recently when they visited the Air Victory Museum in Lumberton. On display at the museum are planes, engines, mounted guns and artillery used during both World Wars and other conflicts. There are 10 vets currently living at The Terraces at Seacrest Village.
LUMBERTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy