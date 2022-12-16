Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 3:53 a.m. EST
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is making his way to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress on Wednesday. The trip will be his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. The highly sensitive trip is taking place after 10 months of the brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides of the conflict, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians. As Zelenskyy visits, U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country.
FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US
Sam Bankman-Fried is in a courthouse in the Bahamas where he is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The decision Monday comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition. He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on Feb. 8, Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the U.S. government.
Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once it is approved by the Bahamian court.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Red Cross says it has visited 3,400 war prisoners in Yemen
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Red Cross says it has conducted rare visits with thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year-old civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties. The body’s regional chief told The Associated Press on Wednesday that members of the organization had seen more than 3,400 individuals during a 10-day visit to a facility in Saudi Arabia and a separate trip to Yemen’s capital, this fall. The conflict, one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, has killed more than 150,000 people. Neither side has released the number of conflict-related prisoners it holds, but tens of thousands are estimated to have been held over the course of the war.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:14 a.m. EST
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California. FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a strong earthquake in Northern California has cut off power to thousands and caused some damage to roads and homes. No deaths and just two injuries have been reported in the magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday near Ferndale. That’s a small community over 200 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific Coast. Authorities say no tsunami is expected. The California Office of Emergency Services says there has been some damage to buildings and infrastructure but the scale of damage is minimal compared to the strength of the quake. The state highway department says an important bridge showing damage in Ferndale has been closed for inspection. Some gas leaks have also been reported. More than 70,000 customers are without power in the county.
FTX founder’s hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer
Sam Bankman-Fried was briefly back in court in the Bahamas, but the appearance was cut short after an attorney for the disgraced FTX founder said he hadn’t been consulted properly beforehand. Bankman-Fried was expected to tell Judge Shaka Servillea on Monday that he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to FTX’s collapse. Instead, Eye Witness News Bahamas is reporting that Bankman-Fried is headed back to jail after a hearing that prosecutors and the judge dubbed a waste of time. Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried a week ago at the request of the U.S. government.
