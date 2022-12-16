ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Corporate America isn't afraid of the Fed's monster rate hikes

The Federal Reserve's super-sized interest rates are not scaring most companies into cutting back on spending, according to a survey released on Wednesday. About two-thirds of chief financial officers say the current level of interest rates have not impacted their spending plans, according to the CFO Survey conducted by Duke University and the Federal Reserve Banks of Richmond and Atlanta.
News Channel Nebraska

Kremlin-linked hackers tried to spy on oil firm in NATO country, researchers say

A Kremlin-linked hacking group known for focusing on Ukraine has stepped up its spying efforts against Ukraine's NATO allies in recent months -- in part by trying to hack a big oil firm in a NATO country in August, according to US cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. It's the latest...
News Channel Nebraska

18 Of Asia's most underrated places

Comprising more than 40 countries, Asia can't be summed up easily. The classics are classics for a reason -- from the awe-inspiring architecture of Angkor Wat and the Taj Mahal to the buzzy metropolises of Tokyo and Hong Kong and the beaches of Bali and Phuket, it's impossible for any traveler to find something not to their liking.

