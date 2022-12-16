ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift

The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC Los Angeles

Meta Could Face $11.8 Billion Fine as EU Charges Tech Giant With Breaching Antitrust Rules

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said that it found Meta breached EU antitrust law by distorting competition in the markets for online classified ads. The Commission took issue with Meta's pairing of the Facebook Marketplace service, which lets users list items for sale, with its personal social network, Facebook.
NBC Los Angeles

EU Approves Measure to Limit Natural Gas Prices in Effort to Combat Energy Crisis

European Union energy ministers agreed to a "dynamic" cap on natural gas prices Monday after two months of intense negotiations. The mechanism will be automatically activated under two conditions: If front-month gas contracts exceed 180 euros ($191) per megawatt hour on the Dutch TTF for three working days in a row.
NBC Los Angeles

Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Head for a Positive Open as Investor Sentiment Brightens

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. Regional markets were lower Tuesday as investors were caught off guard after Japan's central bank widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government...
NBC Los Angeles

The EU Agreed to Limit Gas Prices, But Some Analysts Are Skeptical

EU energy ministers agreed a "dynamic" gas price cap that is triggered when European front-month gas contracts surpass 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days. Germany voted in favor of the measure despite previous criticisms, but Austria and the Netherlands abstained, citing risks to financial stability and security of supply.
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Tesla, Mesa Air and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) – Aerojet Rocketdyne agreed to be bought by rival defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for $4.7 billion, or $58 per share in cash. Aerojet Rocketdyne rose 2% in the premarket, while L3Harris fell 1.7%. Tesla (TSLA) –...
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Amazon's pandemic gains are gone. Auto executives have turned bearish on EV adoption. Target is under a lot of pressure this holiday season. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Santa slump. Stocks have yet to shake off these December blues....

