Marcellus girls win defensive battle over Centreville

It was not the prettiest offensive game and both Centreville and Marcellus played well on the defensive ends of the floor Thursday night. Marcellus picked up the road victory in the contest, winning 35-32.

“Tonight was a big win for us on the road at Centreville,” Marcellus coach Don Price said. “Jill (Peterson, Centreville head coach) always has her teams ready to compete, so getting the win was very big. We have been battling sickness for about a week now and the grit our girls showed tonight, I am very proud of them.”

Brooklyn VanTilburg helped pace the Wildcats in the game. She set a new Marcellus record with 13 blocks in the game, highlighting the Marcellus defense.

Each team scored eight points in the opening quarter as neither team looked comfortable with the ball in their possession. VanTilburg blocked a handful of shots early in the paint, causing Centreville some stress on the interior. Emmy Pritchard scored all four of her points in the opening frame, keeping Centreville close enough to Marcellus in the opening eight minutes.

The second quarter proved to be pivotal for Marcellus. The Lady Wildcats got a 3-pointer each from VanTilburg and Talan Hiemstra, plus four points from Olivia Hicks. The Cats posted 11 points in the frame while holding Centreville to just five, producing a 19-13 edge at halftime.

“We were lucky to have that cushion coming out of half because Centreville really put the pressure on us to start the third,” Price said.

Faith Edwards kept Centreville hanging around in the second half. She scored 15 of the team’s 19 points in the second half, including seven in the third stanza.

Addie Curtis of Marcellus posted four points herself, plus the Cats got a bucket each from Clare Flory and VanTilburg. The lead for Marcellus entering the fourth was 27-22.

In that fourth, Centreville out-scored Marcellus by a score of 10-8. Edwards poured in eight points, but the Bulldogs came up just a bit short.

“Addie Curtis was huge for us tonight, especially late in the fourth when they were making their comeback. She knocked down two big free throw for us,” he said. “Brooklyn VanTilburg had a huge night defensively as she set a new school record with 13 blocks.”

VanTilburg led Marcellus with 13 points, 13 blocks and eight rebounds. Curtis finished with eight points, Hicks scored six and Hiemstra added four. Both Flory and Ladora BetSargis scored two points each.

Edwards finished with a game-high 18 points. She swiped six steals with five rebounds as well. Pritchard totaled four points, both Paris Lugo and Kendalynn Bernheisel scored three points. Mara Webb and Ruth LaFluer each scored two points.

August Blair brought in six rebounds, Pritchard totaled five steals.

Marcellus is now 3-2 overall, Centreville falls to 1-4.

Mendon 28, White Pigeon 21

In a game that ended with a score resembling a football game, Mendon beat White Pigeon 28-21 on Thursday evening. The victory propels the Lady Hornets to 6-0 on the season with the win.

Even with the loss, White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure said she was pleased with her team on the defensive end of the floor.

"We played really great defense tonight, however we could not hit any of our shots," she said. "We were 28-percent from the field and only 9.5-percent from the three. You cant win many games if we don't put the ball in the hoop. So we need to work on hitting our shots and being consistent."

Jadyn Samson had a big game for Mendon, she led the Hornets with 15 points. She also collected two steals with two blocks and two rebounds.

Presley Allen scored six points for Mendon in the win. She handed out four assists with three steals while Cienna Nightingale totaled two points with three rebounds. Jenna Scheffler scored two points with three boards, Keyara Szymanski added two points as well.

Makennah Mullin made a free throw for Mendon. She grabbed seven rebounds while swatting three blocks.Brianna Heitkamp totaled four rebounds, Lila Schinker also had four rebounds with two steals.

White Pigeon was led by a trio of players. Jamielynn Delarye, Bailee Freedline and Dani Steel each scored five points. Ellie McBride scored four points while Sadie McDaniel scored two.

Camden-Frontier 42, Burr Oak 25

The Burr Oak girls dropped a 42-25 decision to Camden-Frontier on Wednesday.

The Bobcats got 18 points from Braylyn Hernandez in the game. She also pulled in four rebounds.

Saryia Cornejo scored three points with six rebounds and three blocks, Makaila Whittington scored two points with eight rebounds and two assists while Gracie Boyd scored two points while grabbing two steals.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Marcellus girls win defensive battle over Centreville