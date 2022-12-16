HONOLULU (KITV)- Dozens were injured by turbulence on a flight heading into Honolulu this morning. Hawaiian Airlines says it's flying in relatives of those hospitalized. The 278 passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 coming out of Arizona on Sunday left their plane in some cases battered and in disbelief. The airline says they saw intense turbulence in a way that's not been seeing in quite a while.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO