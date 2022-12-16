ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Wednesday Weather: Drier weather, light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dry and stable conditions are expected today with mostly sunny skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds to 15 mph.
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, quarter sized hail possible

HONOLULU (KITV) -- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for the island of Kaua'i until 6:30 AM HST. At 5:31 a.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take...
Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help

The rough weather over the past few days brought unique challenges for houseless communites. Advocates help houseless communities endure severe weather across Oahu. Large rocks. And whatever items are available. That's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the...
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area

Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
Remembering homeless lives lost: Oahu nonprofit holds memorial

A local shelter today held a special ceremony to remember those who have died while struggling to get off the streets. Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year. Life can be brutal for the thousands of homeless people across the state. A local shelter...
Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year

At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
Dozens injured by turbulence on flight into Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV)- Dozens were injured by turbulence on a flight heading into Honolulu this morning. Hawaiian Airlines says it's flying in relatives of those hospitalized. The 278 passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 coming out of Arizona on Sunday left their plane in some cases battered and in disbelief. The airline says they saw intense turbulence in a way that's not been seeing in quite a while.
Raising Cane's, 102.7 Da Bomb hosts virtual toy drive is help families in need

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Keola Klaus Virtual Toy Drive is raising money for families in need this holiday season. Raising Cane's will show love and give a free Box Combo gift card to every person who donates $20 or more to the toy drive -- 100% of the donations will benefit Partners in Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that strengthens families and communities through free programs like Nā Pono Nā No ʻOhana, Ka Paʻalana, and Project Pilina.
