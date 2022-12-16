Read full article on original website
Wednesday Weather: Drier weather, light winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dry and stable conditions are expected today with mostly sunny skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Houseless Communities Endure Severe Weather on Island
WAIANAE (KITV4) -- Large rocks. And whatever items are available. That's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the heavy winds.
Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday's storm caused tons of trees and branches to fall, some even breaking through windows and others blocking streets. Winds caused some electric poles to be damaged including one on Waihee Road that led to a road closure. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it...
Sunday Morning Weather: Severe thunderstorms, high surf as cold front moves in
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday. Some storms may be severe Sunday night and Monday. Any severe storms will be capable of producing strong winds and hail. Strong and damaging southwest, or kona, winds will develop tonight and continue through Monday.
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, quarter sized hail possible
HONOLULU (KITV) -- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for the island of Kaua'i until 6:30 AM HST. At 5:31 a.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take...
Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help
The rough weather over the past few days brought unique challenges for houseless communites. Advocates help houseless communities endure severe weather across Oahu. Large rocks. And whatever items are available. That's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the...
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area
Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
Dozens injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence before landing in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dozens of people were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence before landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Sunday. The call came in at 11:06 a.m. The flight, HA35, experienced the severe turbulence roughly 30 minutes outside of...
Remembering homeless lives lost: Oahu nonprofit holds memorial
A local shelter today held a special ceremony to remember those who have died while struggling to get off the streets. Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year. Life can be brutal for the thousands of homeless people across the state. A local shelter...
Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year
At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
Suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing pleads 'not guilty' to homicide
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A jury trial is set to begin in February 2023 for a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Waikiki. Lionel Winebush pleaded not guilty to murder. He's accused of killing 21-year-old Tony Taki in early December.
Dozens injured by turbulence on flight into Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV)- Dozens were injured by turbulence on a flight heading into Honolulu this morning. Hawaiian Airlines says it's flying in relatives of those hospitalized. The 278 passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 coming out of Arizona on Sunday left their plane in some cases battered and in disbelief. The airline says they saw intense turbulence in a way that's not been seeing in quite a while.
Two in serious condition after SUV crashes into home in Manoa
Man in critical condition after woman crashes SUV into Manoa home | UPDATE. Four people were hurt after a car crashed into a Woodland Terrace home in Manoa. Honolulu EMS responded to a vehicle into a house around 2:11 p.m. on December 19, 2022.
'I'm scared to go on a plane again' | Hawaiian Airlines passenger shares experience on turbulence-stricken flight
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Isabel Rose Castillo was one of the passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 that experienced major turbulence Sunday afternoon. She says the turbulence felt like it was never-ending, but in reality lasted about a minute. That minute left a lot of damage.
Raising Cane's, 102.7 Da Bomb hosts virtual toy drive is help families in need
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Keola Klaus Virtual Toy Drive is raising money for families in need this holiday season. Raising Cane's will show love and give a free Box Combo gift card to every person who donates $20 or more to the toy drive -- 100% of the donations will benefit Partners in Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that strengthens families and communities through free programs like Nā Pono Nā No ʻOhana, Ka Paʻalana, and Project Pilina.
