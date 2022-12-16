Read full article on original website
OnePlus announces the official launch date of the OnePlus 11
The global launch event will be held in New Delhi, India. OnePlus has revealed when it plans on releasing the OnePlus 11. The company’s earbuds and other products will also launch on the same date. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, India in February. We’re slowly...
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Dec. 21)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
First Google Pixel 8 camera leak points to major upgrade
It sounds like the Pixel 8 series could gain staggered HDR tech, which requires a new camera sensor. A leaker has claimed that the Pixel 8 series could gain staggered HDR tech. This feature offers higher quality HDR than currently available on the Pixel 7’s main camera. This leak...
The biggest smartphone fails of 2022
From poor software decisions to canceled phones and more, these were the year's biggest fails. 2022 wasn’t the most exciting year for smartphones by any stretch, but it was certainly far from a bad one. We got some refined upgrades (e.g. Pixel 7 series and Samsung foldables), standout mid-rangers (Nothing Phone 1, Poco F4, Pixel 6a), and a few innovative wares (Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xiaomi 12S Ultra).
I want truly innovative flagship phones in 2023
Refining a formula is all well and good, but sometimes you need a whole new formula to build from. 2022 has played host to a number of great smartphones, but it’s hard to argue that this was a year of exciting, innovative devices. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was...
Your custom Android home screens really wowed us in 2022!
We run the #aahomescreens event every week on Twitter, and here are our favorites this year. Every week on Twitter, we run an event called AA Home Screens to see the best custom Android home screens from our readers for the week. Using the hashtag #aahomescreens, readers from around the world submit their designs for the chance of being publicly congratulated (and retweeted) to our 1.1 million followers.
Pixel Tablet Pro makes another appearance in Google's code
A code hunter has found evidence of a Pro version of the Pixel Tablet. The variant has the same codename as the vanilla Pixel Tablet, only with a “Pro” attached to its name. Google has already given us plenty of information about the Pixel Tablet thanks to early...
What is Steam: The popular gaming platform explained
Your guide to the popular online gaming service. 01What is Steam?02How does Steam work?03How to sign up and play games04FAQ. Steam has been a big name in the gaming world for a while now, but what exactly is it, and how does it work? We’ll explain the details of this cloud gaming service and what you need to know.
How to create a desktop shortcut in Windows
Keep your important files and folders within easy reach. If you are really into time-saving productivity tips on Windows 11, then at the very least, you should put shortcuts to all of your most used apps and files in one easy, convenient place on your desktop. Then you don’t have to tediously scour your computer when you’re looking for something. Here is how to create a desktop shortcut on Windows, which can be moved anywhere you want on the computer, including the taskbar.
How to sign a Microsoft Word document
Adding your digital signature to a document affords you the freedom of not having to go anywhere physically. In Microsoft Word, you can use an add-in, add your signature as an image, or draw your signature right onto the Word doc. Let’s go over how to sign a Word document.
How to do a Netflix speed test
Ensure nothing interrupts your streaming. Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services, with excellent originals and a growing assortment of local and foreign content to spend your time in front of the TV, on your phone, or on a computer. Like any digital content app, Netflix requires an active internet connection with relatively fast data speeds unless you’ve downloaded movies and TV shows for offline viewing. If Netflix isn’t loading or is slow and buffering, you might want to test your network connection. Here’s how to do a Netflix speed test.
How to find and recover deleted photos on Android
Find your missing photos quickly. Our smartphone cameras have made everyday photography a breeze, with most requiring nothing more than a point-and-tap to capture important moments. Unsurprisingly, most people have packed gallery apps with pictures of friends, family, pets, food, vacations, and so much more. It can be horrifying to lose these photos because of accidental deletion, device errors, bugs, and glitches. Here’s how to find and recover deleted photos on Android.
LG's Magic Remote is what finally got me to leave Roku behind
I thought I'd be with Roku forever, but the Magic Remote makes it seem like ancient history. This past summer, my partner and I moved across the country from Connecticut to California. We elected not to move our ten-year-old television, figuring this was as good a reason as any to get a fancy new upgrade. After a bunch of research, we landed on the LG C1 — a 65-inch OLED TV with a 4K resolution.
Amazon brings Matter to Echo devices, plugs, bulbs, and other devices you own
Amazon has announced that it finished the first wave of its Matter rollout. The rollout brings Matter to 17 different Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs. Amazon will bring Matter support to more devices in 2023. The new smart home interoperability standard, Matter, is gradually finding its way to a...
