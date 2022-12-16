Read full article on original website
LA County, city to ‘link arms’ not ‘point fingers’ on homelessness
The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support Tuesday behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation — with Bass appearing at the county Hall...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January
LOS ANGELES – Moments after “linking arms” to back Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ homeless emergency declaration the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31. There is a possibility of stretching them...
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
The Los Angeles mayor says the city will move unhoused people indoors
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the city will start moving unhoused people to hotels and motels. Meanwhile, she signed an executive order to hasten the process of building affordable housing.
Mayor Karen Bass helps kick off start of Hanukkah at Los Angeles festival
As the first night of Hanukkah began Sunday, the Jewish community celebrated throughout Southern California, including holding a big street festival in the Pico-Robertson district.
Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas Formally File Suit Settlement Notice
Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is facing federal corruption charges, have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin.
Ex-Teacher Says Woke L.A. Prep School Was Actually Hotbed for Racism
A Black teacher in Los Angeles is suing the private prep school she used to work for, claiming her contract wasn’t renewed because she spoke out against racial discrimination at the institution, including being told to “go back to Africa” by a colleague.In the lawsuit filed Dec. 12, Tiffany Wright accused New Roads School in Santa Monica—which costs more than $43,000 a year to attend—of fostering a hostile work environment, failing to prevent harassment, and wrongful termination. In turn, Wright seeks compensation for punitive damages and a trial by jury.“As is true with many organizations that project a certain image...
foxla.com
Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna slams deputy gangs, tells KNX he'll cooperate with oversight
Just two weeks into his new job as L.A. County Sheriff, Robert Luna joins KNX to discuss his plans to combat the long-staining issues that have plagued the department.
Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas
It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
West Hollywood sees dramatic uptick in serious crimes
Serious crime has dramatically increased in West Hollywood, a spike Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials attribute to a rise in pickpockets at nightclubs by organized theft groups. The city’s sheriff’s station is reporting more than 2,400 Part 1 crimes like homicide, robbery and burglary for the first 11 months of 2022. Compared to the […]
AdWeek
Bailey Miller Joining KNBC in Los Angeles
Bailey Miller is joining Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC. Miller announced the move in a tweet on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I’m joining the @NBCLA team as a reporter!” she wrote. “This is truly one of the most surreal moments of my life. I grew up watching this station & so many talented journalists from this incredible team.”
LACo Board Wants Answers on Killing of Puppy at Animal Shelter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered an investigation into the accidental euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy earlier this month at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.
sanclementetimes.com
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
Latina Director in UCLA Film School Says Racism, Harassment Forced Her Out
A Latina is suing the UC Regents, alleging she was forced to resign from her job within the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in August because she could no longer tolerate an atmosphere of discrimination and harassment allegedly fostered by her boss.
signalscv.com
LAPD K9 unit involved in Canyon Country collision
A vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Detection K9 unit occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in two people being transported to a hospital, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The vehicle collision occurred at the...
