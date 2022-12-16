ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2urbangirls.com

LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January

LOS ANGELES – Moments after “linking arms” to back Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ homeless emergency declaration the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31. There is a possibility of stretching them...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Teacher Says Woke L.A. Prep School Was Actually Hotbed for Racism

A Black teacher in Los Angeles is suing the private prep school she used to work for, claiming her contract wasn’t renewed because she spoke out against racial discrimination at the institution, including being told to “go back to Africa” by a colleague.In the lawsuit filed Dec. 12, Tiffany Wright accused New Roads School in Santa Monica—which costs more than $43,000 a year to attend—of fostering a hostile work environment, failing to prevent harassment, and wrongful termination. In turn, Wright seeks compensation for punitive damages and a trial by jury.“As is true with many organizations that project a certain image...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

West Hollywood sees dramatic uptick in serious crimes

Serious crime has dramatically increased in West Hollywood, a spike Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials attribute to a rise in pickpockets at nightclubs by organized theft groups. The city’s sheriff’s station is reporting more than 2,400 Part 1 crimes like homicide, robbery and burglary for the first 11 months of 2022. Compared to the […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
AdWeek

Bailey Miller Joining KNBC in Los Angeles

Bailey Miller is joining Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC. Miller announced the move in a tweet on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I’m joining the @NBCLA team as a reporter!” she wrote. “This is truly one of the most surreal moments of my life. I grew up watching this station & so many talented journalists from this incredible team.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
signalscv.com

LAPD K9 unit involved in Canyon Country collision

A vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Detection K9 unit occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in two people being transported to a hospital, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The vehicle collision occurred at the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

