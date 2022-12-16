Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
kezi.com
Oregon Men's Basketball falls to Utah Valley
EUGENE, Ore. --Nonconference play for Dana Altman and the Ducks end on a low note after losing to Utah Valley 77-72 Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena. "There's no way to sugar-coat it," said Head Coach Dana Altman. "First half, we just buried ourselves. Offensively, you can't have three guys that play go 1-for-21."
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
kezi.com
Crash closes Highway 20 from downtown Corvallis to Circle Blvd.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Highway 20 between downtown Corvallis and Circle Boulevard is closed for a crash investigation. The crash happened before 5 p.m. Sunday. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Officials are urging people to avoid the area. Stay with KEZI for the latest.
kezi.com
Dry Wednesday with peeks of sun, then ice storm possible Thursday night
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lane County (west of I-5), Linn, and Benton Counties for Thursday night into Friday morning due to the potential of an ice storm. There is the potential for ice accretion of over 0.10" to...
kezi.com
Moscow, Idaho police investigate vehicle found in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A wrecked car found in Eugene similar to the vehicle of interest in a quadruple-homicide case in Moscow, Idaho has been reported to Moscow police, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 5:19 on December 17, a person was reported to be...
kezi.com
Eugene Airport busy for the holidays
EUGENE, Ore. -- It may be the happiest time of the year, but it’s also the busiest time of the year for the Eugene Airport. Airport officials say Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22 will be the heaviest travel days of the holiday season. For those looking to travel on those days, airport staff have two pieces of advice: arrive early, and be patient through check-in and security.
kezi.com
Last minute holiday shopping for Eugene resident in full swing
EUGENE, Ore.-- Christmas is just one week away, which means it's time to get in that last minute shopping. But 2022 hasn't been easy on the wallets, with high inflation putting a damper on some people's holiday spirit. At Eugene Toy & Hobby, owner Alan Agerter said sales have been...
kezi.com
Bloodworks Northwest hosting blood donation drive for fifth anniversary of Amtrak train derailment
EUGENE, Ore. -- Bloodworks Northwest is hosting a holiday blood drive to bolster the supply of blood available for transfusions over the holidays. In 2017, and Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington, killing three and injuring dozens. At the time, Bloodworks was able to send 150 units of blood to hospitals near the crash which helped save the lives on many passengers, several of whom were Oregonians. This week, Bloodworks is observing Washington State Blood Donor day, and highlighting the importance of having enough blood on hand for emergencies like the train derailment.
kezi.com
One-on-one with Eugene's newly sworn in Interim Ward 7 Councilor
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's officially a new face on the Eugene City Council: Lyndsie Leech was sworn in Monday morning in the mayor's office and is now Interim Ward Seven Councilor. “I felt called or compelled to accept this role,” Leech said. This comes as the seat has been...
kezi.com
One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
kezi.com
Valley River Center vaccine clinic to close, Lane County Public Health says
EUGNE, Ore. -- The Community Access Center at the Valley River Center mall is set to close soon, according to Lane County Public Health. LCPH said operations at the Valley River Center clinic will be discontinued effective December 30. The clinic has been offering a number of vaccinations including COVID-19 vaccines since June. Officials said they have reviewed data about how many people actually use the clinic, and decided to refocus their resources on mobile services.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Nala
EUGENE, Ore. – Nala is a gorgeous shorthair kitty with a curious demeanor in need of a new family!. Nala is a two-year-old cat with soft grey and white fur. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she is super sweet, friendly, social and affectionate, and loves getting lots of attention and pets. Greenhill says Nala was abandoned when her previous family moved away, but a caring neighbor brought her to the shelter.
kezi.com
PeaceHealth spreads joy to pediatric patients for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The holidays should be a joyous time, but for many, celebrating while hospitalized is understandably a challenge. Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield is partnering with Oregon Community Credit Union to give back to patients with a focus on the pediatric department. OCCU has also adopted some families to give gifts including Christmas gifts, warm coats and gift cards to grocery stores.
kezi.com
Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
kezi.com
One person killed, 2 hospitalized after semi vs. car crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Ore.-- One person is dead and two people are hospitalized after a semi-truck vs. car crash on Highway 20 near NE Granger Ave. Saturday, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies and medics responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. Roads were closed for several hours while the crash...
kezi.com
Lebanon battery parts manufacturer gets millions of dollars in federal grants
LEBANON, Ore. -- Entek, a Lebanon based battery parts manufacturer, was awarded a massive $200 million grant from the Department of Energy to help meet growing needs. President Kim Medford of Entek says, "It's a matching grant, so we will put in 50% of the matching funds to the $200 million."
kezi.com
Tree farmer donates free Christmas trees
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One man is making Christmas a little easier on families this year by giving away free Christmas trees. Bob Schutte with Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm is giving away hundreds of trees for free. He says he already sold plenty of trees and made a profit, and had to clear out other trees from his field in order to re-plant them for next year. Instead of burning what’s left of this year’s trees, Schutte decided to recycle them and give them away. He’s taken them down to the United Methodist Church in Springfield to donate.
Comments / 0