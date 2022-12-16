Read full article on original website
Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say
ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
Fire in Castro Valley home extinguished in under 30 minutes
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire in Castro Valley in under 30 minutes Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department. Firefighters responded to the fire just after 11 a.m., according to the tweet. The fire extended into the attic of the structure, which looked […]
Four suspects detained in Santa Rosa sideshow high speed chase
SANTA ROSA -- Four suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after a high speed chase that began at a Santa Rosa sideshow ended in Novato.Santa Rosa police said the suspects were in a stolen Dodge Charger and raced through several Sonoma County communities at speeds exceeding 100 mph.Patrol officers were aided by a CHP aircraft during the pursuit.Santa Rosa police said the incident took place as officers broke up several sideshows on Saturday night. At approximately 10:50 p.m. an officer attempted an enforcement stop on a white Dodge Charger involved in the sideshow activity in the area...
Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
Oakland teenage sisters found
Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
SF Neighborhood Wants Help From City to Deal With Growing Health, Safety Threats
A San Francisco neighborhood knows what it wants for Christmas: help from the city to deal with growing health and safety threats. Leaders of the Fillmore District -- the heart of the City’s African American community -- called in city brass Monday to demand action. “We want action and...
Man in car shot dead in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood
OAKLAND -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Monday. The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. It was the 116th killing in Oakland this year. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, which captures the sound of gunshots, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim inside a parked vehicle, police said. The man was pronounced dead where officers found him. The man's name was unavailable from the Alameda County coroner's bureau as of late Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. s
Evening South Bay carjacking leads to police pursuit, vehicle collision, officials say
FREMONT, Calif. -- A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted...
Dog rescued at San Francisco’s Fort Funston
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued Saturday evening from Fort Funston, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department. The rescue occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the cliffs of Fort Funston. The dog was left with no injuries following the incident, authorities said. Fort Funston is located in the southwestern corner […]
Police search for missing at-risk 84-year-old
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is asking the community to help find 84-year-old Rufus Hawkins. Hawkins was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the 3800 block of MacArthur Blvd. wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. Police describe him as a 6-foot Black man who weighs 150 pounds. He is […]
Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues
Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
Police Locate Oakland Boy Missing Since Thursday
Oakland police said officers have found an 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday. Zae'yanti Morris was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street in Oakland, which is near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. On Monday morning, police said Zae'yanti was safely located.
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
11-year-old Oakland boy found safe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland found an 11-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday night. Zae'yanti Morris was found on Monday. Police did not say any more, other than he was safe.
76-year-old woman killed after car hits her in her own driveway
SANTA CRUZ, CO., Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the […]
Vallejo Coffee Shop Fed Up With Burglaries, Want City to Take Action
A North Bay coffee shop says it's fed up and making changes after being burglarized twice in six weeks. The scene at Grind Cafe in Vallejo Monday morning was an all too familiar one. The shop had to do the same kind of clean up just six weeks ago after...
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
Crowds Return to SF's Union Square, City Strives to Keep Shoppers Safe
San Francisco’s Union Square was packed over the weekend as some visitors celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and others stepped out to see the square lit up with holiday decor. “It’s awesome!,” said 11-year-old Andre Briones who was one of the hundreds of people at the square to...
