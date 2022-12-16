Read full article on original website
San Jose State earns 65-43 victory over Cal Poly
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Led by Omari Moore's 15 points, the San Jose State Spartans defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs 65-43 on Tuesday. The Spartans improved to 9-4 with the win and the Mustangs fell to 5-6.
Jawara, Earlington lead San Diego to OT win over Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 29 points and Marcellus Earlington added seven points in the overtime as the San Diego Toreros beat the UC Riverside Highlanders 92-84 on Tuesday. The Toreros are now 7-6 on the season, while the Highlanders moved to 6-5.
Harvard secures 62-57 win against UC Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. — Led by Chris Ledlum's 18 points, the Harvard Crimson defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters 62-57. The Crimson are now 8-4 with the win and the Anteaters fell to 7-5.
No. 11 UCLA women roll past Fresno State 82-48
Charisma Osborne and Gabriela Jaquez combined for 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting and No. 11 UCLA cruised past Fresno State 82-48. Osborne had 16 points and Jaquez 15. Kiki Rice added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Bruins. UCLA made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter, shot 62% in the second half and finished 35 of 64 (55%) for the game. Yanina Todorova scored 13 points for the Bulldogs and Imani Lacy added 12. Fresno State shot 36%, but was better from distance at 39% (7 of 18), was outrebounded 35-22 and had 23 turnovers.
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists, freshman Talana Lepolo scored a season-best 17 and No. 2 Stanford beat 21st-ranked Creighton 72-59 for its seventh straight victory. Cameron Brink added 14 points and 16 rebounds in the final non-conference game for the Cardinal ahead of their Pac-12 opener at Maples Pavilion on Friday against rival California. Lauren Jensen scored 18 points to lead cold-shooting Creighton, held to 36% from the field in the first meeting between the programs.
