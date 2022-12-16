Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in apparent homicide off Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sometime after 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at Parkland Villa Apartments. Police performed CPR on the victim at the scene of the crime, and she was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
KTBS
2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
KSLA
Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
ktalnews.com
Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Fallon Tubbs, 20, was last seen in the 3700 block of Maison Park Dr. on Monday, Dec. 12. Tubbs is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 110lbs has brown eyes and brown hair....
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
ktalnews.com
Woman killed in Bossier City shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at the Parkland Villa apartments Tuesday night. According to BCPD, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Shed Road around 9 p.m. and arrived to find a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
abc17news.com
Louisiana woman, daughter survive tornado in closet
KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young...
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
KSLA
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois
(KSLA/KFVS) — Two Shreveport residents were killed and three more, including a child, were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Ill. KSLA News 12′s sister station KFVS reports that the wreck happened about 1:18 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 on northbound Interstate 57. A truck-tractor/semi-trailer and a...
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
KSLA
Drunk driver from Longview gets 4 life sentences for wreck in Houston that killed mother, 3 kids
HOUSTON (KSLA) - A man from east Texas who killed a mother and three children while driving drunk in Houston has been sentenced to four life terms in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg reports. “We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than...
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
Comments / 6