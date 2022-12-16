ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Global Coal Use Is on Course to Hit All-Time High This Year, IEA Says

Global coal use is slated to increase by 1.2% to hit a record high this year, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. The price of fossil fuels has seen a substantial jump this year, the IEA says, "with natural gas showing the sharpest increase." "This has prompted...
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
Cryptocurrencies Could Cause the Next Financial Crisis, Indian Central Bank Head Warns

The next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies, if these assets are allowed to grow, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned Wednesday. Das said his main concern is that cryptocurrencies lack any underlying value, calling them "speculative" and adding they should be banned. Das'...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
Biden Unveils Stricter Emissions Rules for Heavy-Duty Trucks

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced stricter standards on smog-forming emissions from trucks, vans and buses starting in the 2027 model year. The new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency are more than 80% stronger than current rules and are the first update to clean air standards for heavy-duty vehicles in more than 20 years.
