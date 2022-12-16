Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger
As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
KIMA TV
Extra space in new building will allow VA in Union Gap to add new services
UNION GAP--7 years in the making, a vision has become reality. The VA clinic here in the valley has fully moved its operations into a brand-new building in Union Gap that will finally replace the older aging building. The five million state of the art facility will allow the VA...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions
Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
KIMA TV
Wind chill advisory expects 25-30 below zero winds for central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A wind chill advisory is predicting as low as 25 to 30 below zero winds for much of central Washington. The advisory takes effect at 10pm on Wednesday and ends 10am on Friday. Cities in the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley are expected to experience the chills, according...
KIMA TV
Safety tips for staying warm inside as temps get below zero this week
With temperatures expected to reach below zero this week, Yakima Valley Emergency Management says it is crucial to be safe and prepared as you try to stay warm indoors. One big precaution is to avoid any combustible heat sources such as propane, kerosene heaters or barbeques. Andrew Bieglow, an Emergency...
WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah
YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
How Cold Will Yakima Get This Week? Minus How Many Degrees? Brrr!
If the polar bears up north are tired of wearing their Bermuda shorts, they should head down south to Washington this week. A combination of snow and cold temperatures will get teeth chattering in the PNW. How Cold Will it Get This Week in Washington?. In Yakima, the forecast is...
Yakima Wants Cheap Gas and We Know Where to Find It
If you're driving to the gas station Monday average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 18.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
I-90 re-opens near Ellensburg; Rough weather overnight
Westbound Interstate 90 has re-opened near Ellensburg at milepost 91. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a jackknifed semi-truck has been cleared. WSDOT says the truck was removed around 9 p.m. The passes continue to get hit with heavy snow. In parts of the Puget Sound area, snow, rain,...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
nbcrightnow.com
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the...
Flu continues to rise in Tri-Cities, with COVID also ticking up. Many school absences
Hospitals ERs and urgent care clinics have long wait times.
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
