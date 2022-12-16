After the arrival of Young Dolph‘s posthumous album Paper Route Frank on Friday (Dec. 16), his legacy continues to be immortalized by his Memphis cohorts. His estate, label Paper Route Empire and the Trap Museum announced the DOLPHLAND Pop-Up Museum Tour on Wednesday (Dec. 21). Slated to kick off Jan. 13-15 in New York City, the DOLPHLAND Pop-Up Museum Tour “will display original curated art and personal items that reflect Young Dolph’s unforgettable lyricism, personality, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy, and historic moments from his legendary career,” according to the press release. In addition, the Museum Tour will touch down in several cities, including Los...

