CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department, Anthony Marcus Paige and Miriah Shavone Smith have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred on the 100 block of 14th St. NW on December 18, 2022. Paige, a 28-year-old resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, was served warrants for felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO