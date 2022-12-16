Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
z951.com
Two arrested for 14 St NW shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department, Anthony Marcus Paige and Miriah Shavone Smith have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred on the 100 block of 14th St. NW on December 18, 2022. Paige, a 28-year-old resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, was served warrants for felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school.
z951.com
Monday evening shooting on North Berkshire Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On December 19th at approximately 5:34 p.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to the 2300 block of North Berkshire Rd. for a reported shooting. One female was transported to the University of Virginia medical center for the treatment of a gunshot wound. As detectives and forensics report...
z951.com
Charlottesville police seek help in finding Sunday shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old resident of Charlottesville, Virginia. Paige is wanted for a shooting that occurred on the 100 block of 14th Street NW on the morning of December 18, 2022. Anyone with...
z951.com
Charlottesville Police investigating Sunday morning shooting near the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting on 14th Street NW, just a couple of blocks from the Corner. Police were called to a shots fired report around 2:30 Sunday morning in the 100 block of 14th NW. Officers got there and found a male victim with a gunshot wound and he was transported to UVa. Police do not say how serious the wound was.
z951.com
Fluvanna County shed fire causes major damage
A Fluvanna County homeowner returned home about 5:30 PM Dec. 19 to discover a shed on her property in flames. That electrical fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, said Lake Monticello Fire Chief Richie Constantino. Approximately 30 firefighters from Lake Monticello, Palmyra and Fork Union Fire Companies were dispatched...
Comments / 0