NBC New York
Dan Yergin Says Oil Prices Could Hit $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
NBC New York
Biden Unveils Stricter Emissions Rules for Heavy-Duty Trucks
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced stricter standards on smog-forming emissions from trucks, vans and buses starting in the 2027 model year. The new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency are more than 80% stronger than current rules and are the first update to clean air standards for heavy-duty vehicles in more than 20 years.
NBC New York
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC New York
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
NBC New York
EU Approves Measure to Limit Natural Gas Prices in Effort to Combat Energy Crisis
European Union energy ministers agreed to a "dynamic" cap on natural gas prices Monday after two months of intense negotiations. The mechanism will be automatically activated under two conditions: If front-month gas contracts exceed 180 euros ($191) per megawatt hour on the Dutch TTF for three working days in a row.
NBC New York
‘Crunch Time': EU Members in Last-Minute Push to Compromise on Gas Price Cap
EU energy ministers are engaged in crunch talks over the details of a gas price cap intended to protect consumers from higher prices. Germany and other nations have warned of risks to financial stability and energy supply to the EU. Speaking Monday morning, several ministers said they were confident a...
NBC New York
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Japan Stocks See Second Day of Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
