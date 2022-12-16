Read full article on original website
Dan Yergin Says Oil Prices Could Hit $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
EU Approves Measure to Limit Natural Gas Prices in Effort to Combat Energy Crisis
European Union energy ministers agreed to a "dynamic" cap on natural gas prices Monday after two months of intense negotiations. The mechanism will be automatically activated under two conditions: If front-month gas contracts exceed 180 euros ($191) per megawatt hour on the Dutch TTF for three working days in a row.
How Disrupting the Used Car Market Caused Carvana to Succeed and Stumble
Carvana is a used car retailer that lets customers find, tour, buy and finance vehicles completely online. The company then delivers the vehicles straight to a customer's home or allows them to pick up their purchase from one of Carvana's 33 fully-automated car vending machines. It's a business model that...
European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 1.1% in early afternoon trading, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Oil and gas led gains, up 2.1%, followed by retail, which was up 2%.
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits
FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
Cryptocurrencies Could Cause the Next Financial Crisis, Indian Central Bank Head Warns
The next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies, if these assets are allowed to grow, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned Wednesday. Das said his main concern is that cryptocurrencies lack any underlying value, calling them "speculative" and adding they should be banned. Das'...
Bank of Japan Adjusts Yield Curve Control Band, Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. Futures tied to the Nikkei 225 fell more than 4% shortly after the decision, after...
Bill Gates: ‘Our Grandchildren Will Grow Up in a World That Is Dramatically Worse Off' If We Don't Fix Climate Change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Japan Stocks See Second Day of Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%...
Treasury Yields Dip as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off
U.S. Treasury yields dipped Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 3 basis points at 3.653%, while the yield on the 2-year...
Biden Unveils Stricter Emissions Rules for Heavy-Duty Trucks
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced stricter standards on smog-forming emissions from trucks, vans and buses starting in the 2027 model year. The new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency are more than 80% stronger than current rules and are the first update to clean air standards for heavy-duty vehicles in more than 20 years.
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Tesla, Mesa Air and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Disney — Disney fell 4.77% after its film, "Avatar: The Way of the Water" fell short of box office expectations. The highly-anticipated movie brought in $134 million, less than the $175 million expected by analysts and under the $135 million to $150 million range Disney had forecast.
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
‘Crunch Time': EU Members in Last-Minute Push to Compromise on Gas Price Cap
EU energy ministers are engaged in crunch talks over the details of a gas price cap intended to protect consumers from higher prices. Germany and other nations have warned of risks to financial stability and energy supply to the EU. Speaking Monday morning, several ministers said they were confident a...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
