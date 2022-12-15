Zee Hamoda scores 28, Utah State knocks off Westminster

Utah State forward Zee Hamoda (24) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Westminster in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Zee Hamoda scored 28 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State over Westminster 106-68 on Thursday night.

Hamoda added four steals for the Aggies (9-0). Steven Ashworth scored 17 points and added five assists, while R.J. Eytle-Rock shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Taylor Miller led the way for the Griffins (2-9) with 26 points. Westminster also got 12 points from Cole Kadoguchi.

Utah State entered halftime up 43-31. Sean Bairstow paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Utah State outscored Westminster by 26 points in the second half, and Hamoda scored a team-high 23 points in the second half to help Utah State secure the victory.