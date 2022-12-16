Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, has put his plan to take away Ethereum (ETH) from the alternate, which he revealed per week in the past, into motion immediately. The alternate is likely one of the largest peer-to-peer crypto buying and selling platforms on this planet, and Youssef says he has a giant duty to his 11.6 million clients. Youssef wrote on Twitter immediately:

3 HOURS AGO