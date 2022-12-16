Read full article on original website
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Tri-City Herald
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
Tri-City Herald
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Saints?
The Atlanta Falcons' grasp on a playoff berth is slipping despite sitting just one game out from the NFC South lead. The team's loss against the Saints over the weekend pushed them back to last place in the division at 5-8. The team is also on the wrong end of tiebreakers against the Carolina Panthers and Saints.
Tri-City Herald
Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15
Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”
Tri-City Herald
Troy Bowles Signs With Georgia
One of the top linebackers in the 2023 class is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Troy Bowles, the No. 4 linebacker in the country according to 247Sports, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, adding to an elite defensive haul for Georgia on National Signing Day. Bowles - the son...
Tri-City Herald
2023 Florida WR Bryson Rodgers Signs With Ohio State
Hometown: Zephyrhills, Fla. More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State. Recruitment Recap: Bryson Rodgers spent his early childhood years in Warren, Ohio,...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins-Bills Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season with their 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Defensive Pass Interference in the 4th Quarter. The Dolphins lost the game on Buffalo's...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Lose Another Free-Agent Target to Crosstown Rival
The Dodgers are looking for an infielder and an outfielder, and there was a player on the free-agent market who can play both and won a Silver Slugger in 2022. We say "was," though, because Brandon Drury is no longer on the market. Of course, Drury isn't quite the superstar...
Tri-City Herald
Where Seahawks stand in NFC playoff race entering Christmas weekend: Down, but not out
For a team that has lost four of its last five games, its playoff picture could be a lot uglier than it is. The Seahawks are a half-game out of the NFC’s seventh and final postseason berth through Sunday’s games in week 15 of the regular season. Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer
The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Tri-City Herald
Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead?
The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of a major rebuild - a drastic change in the fortunes of a franchise that, coming into the season, looked to still be within that "championship window." The 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" tied them for...
Tri-City Herald
Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?
Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.
Tri-City Herald
Tank Town: Mark Rypien’s Nephew Came Bearing Gift for Bears
For all their frustration on Sunday, the Bears found themselves with something positive and exciting. They got back the second spot in next year's draft after Denver had taken it back for Seattle. The 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped the Bears to 3-11, their seventh straight defeat and...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
Tri-City Herald
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense - particularly its front seven - led the way in a 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the offense, led by two maligned players in Pittsburgh - did just enough to keep the Panthers off their backs. The Steelers played from ahead all afternoon and were in control.
Comments / 0