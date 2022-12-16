PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In Oregon, one person died in an accident on Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge near Rooster Rock State Park on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with their SUV, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Police are conducting a crash investigation and noted that the thin layer of ice on the major highway that weaves its way through the Gorge may have been a contributing factor.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO