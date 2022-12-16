Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kyma.com
Softball prospect camp raises funds for special fundraiser, while unlocking talent in Imperial Valley
CALEXICO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - On a beautiful and sunny Tuesday in the City of Calexico, dozens of teenage softball athletes gathered to display their skills, in hopes of finding a future collegiate home. But that's not all the day brought to Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Underneath it all was a...
kyma.com
A warming trend is on the way for Christmas weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend as a strong high pressure dominates the region. For the rest of our Monday, temperatures will be chilly with skies staying clear and winds remaining light. Increasing clouds will begin early tomorrow morning with overnight lows...
kyma.com
Unsolved murder case in Calexico
CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Eddie
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Eddie!. Eddie is a 1-year and 9-month-old male pit bull terrier who loves attention. Eddie likes to sit in your lap, give kisses, and be petted. He will also chase balls, play with rope toys, and he gets along...
