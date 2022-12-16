Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Darrell Edmond Sandusky
Darrell Edmond Sandusky, 93, of Roachdale passed away on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Brook Knoll Village in Avon. He was born March 7, 1929, at Ladoga, to the late Fred and Cecil (Servies) Sandusky. He married Alberta R. Ashley on May 4, 1952, at Indianapolis. She preceded him in death June 28, 2016.
Journal Review
Nadeen Michelle DeZarn
Infant Nadeen Michelle DeZarn, 4-month-old daughter of Jerrid Michael and Kelsi Danielle (Moore) DeZarn of Williamsport, passed away in the Riley Children’s Hospital, Indianapolis, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nadeen was born at Riley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 15, 2022. She leaves behind her parents, Jerrid and Kelsi...
Journal Review
Kaden Matthew Delph
Kaden Matthew Delph, a son, born Nov. 29 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Katie (Shaw) Martin and Dylan Delph, Sheridan. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. He is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are Amber Marshall, Jamestown; and Brad Martin, Whitestown. Maternal great-grandparents are Lester...
Journal Review
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell, a boy, born Dec. 13 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Adriona M. Bailey and Cameron Maxwell, Ladoga. At birth, he weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother Bryan Maxwell, 2. Maternal grandparents are Brandy and Darrin Burdine, Ladoga; and Terry...
Journal Review
Eleanor J. Dice
Eleanor J. Dice, 95, of Veedersburg passed away at 9:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living in Attica. Eleanor was born May 22, 1927, at Veedersburg, the daughter of Lawrence W. and Iris Yolanda (Youngblood) Howard. She married Carl William Dice on Oct. 17, 1947, at Veedersburg. He preceded her in death Oct. 9, 2009.
Journal Review
Cora Jean Tyler-Baker
Cora Jean Tyler-Baker, a daughter, born Nov. 26 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Abigal R. Latham, Lebanon, and Logan Tyler-Baker, Advance. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are Anita Wilson and Donald Ledbetter, both of Lebanon. Maternal great-grandparents...
Journal Review
Window contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Historic Downtown Crawfordsville Window Contest are as follows:. • People’s Choice, voted on by the community — DES Engineering, first place; and Country Hearts & Flowers, second place. • Best Small Window — Jarocho Mini-Market, first place; and Shop Small Shop Handmade, second...
Journal Review
C’mon ring those bells
Montgomery County residents are being asked to celebrate the county’s bicentennial birthday on Wednesday. The day will mark exactly 200 years from when the state legislature officially established the county and named it after Revolutionary War General Richard Montgomery. The Bicentennial Committee has been meeting since early 2021. Now...
Journal Review
Journee Rose Lovell
Journee Rose Lovell, a daughter, born Dec. 6 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jaidlin Lovell, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Jessica Lovell, Lebanon; and Dennis Lovell, West Lafayette. Maternal great-grandparents are Gisela Crouch, West Lafayette; and David Crouch, Florida.
Journal Review
Athenians grit out win over Sparkplugs
CHS 19 10 6 22 — 57 Speedway (1-6) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Nate Matelic 8-15 4-5 20, Kody Fenters 6-14 1-2 13, Landon Short 4-10 3-5 11, Devin Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Creighton Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Camden Bennett 2-4 1-2 5; Totals 20-46 9-14 49. Crawfordsville (4-4) Cale...
Journal Review
Cheer campaign gets boost from dance studio
A nearly $5,000 donation this past week has given organizers of the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign something to smile about. The students, families and friends of Dance by Deborah gave $4,803 to the campaign that helps feed local families in need this holiday season. Their donation was made in memory of Connie L. Meek and Grace Kochert. Meek was a 40-year educator in the Crawfordsville school district and who inspired a love for music in her students. She died in 2015 and the CHS auditorium is named in her honor. Kochert, who died in 2021, was the mother of Dance by Deborah owner, Deb Kochert, but she was also “dance mom” to many of the students at the studio.
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 21, 2022
• Property damage crash at 1705 Lafayette Road — 5:25 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 300 block of Aspen Drive — 8:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and South Oak Street — 9:49 a.m. • Theft at Dollar General, 1812 S. U.S....
Journal Review
Chamber celebrates Wildfire348 store opening
The Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Wildfire348’s brick-and-mortar store opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Wildfire348, now located at 1613 S. U.S. 231, is a woodfired pizza restaurant that recently transitioned from the food truck industry to a traditional store. They offer a wide variety of pizzas that span from the more traditional cheese and pepperoni to the more experimental, including bacon cheeseburger and Thai sweet chili pork pizzas.
Journal Review
Chargers earn bounce back win at Covington
CV 6 10 15 4 – 35 N. Montgomery (2-4) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Mikale Willis 1-5 0-0 2, Jarrod Kirsch 0-3 4-4 4, Colton Zachary. 4-10 4-4 18, Ross Dyson 2-6 0-0 4, Kelby Harwood 4-8 4-4 14, Nate McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Norman 0-0 0-0 0, Paul...
Journal Review
Mustangs continue hot start with blowout of Stars
WB 9 5 12 8 – 34 FC 18 16 18 20 – 72 Western Boone (1-7) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Gavin Hawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Marcus Stepp 1-4 3-4 5, Kaden Bennington 0-8 2-5 2, Jackson Grimes 0-2 0-0 0, Levi Lagrange 6-11 3-4 16, Josiah Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Jaxson Gott 3-8 0-0 6, Blake Miller 1-2 1-2 3; Totals 12-38 9-15 34.
Journal Review
Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department announced that the department and the FBI will discuss the...
Journal Review
Storm could bring snow for Christmas
It may be a white Christmas across Indiana this year. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Puma said a strong weather system will move through Indiana on Thursday and Friday morning. But forecasters are still trying to determine exactly what conditions Hoosiers will face. “Our confidence in whether we’re going to...
Comments / 0