Journal Review
Darrell Edmond Sandusky
Darrell Edmond Sandusky, 93, of Roachdale passed away on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Brook Knoll Village in Avon. He was born March 7, 1929, at Ladoga, to the late Fred and Cecil (Servies) Sandusky. He married Alberta R. Ashley on May 4, 1952, at Indianapolis. She preceded him in death June 28, 2016.
Journal Review
Nadeen Michelle DeZarn
Infant Nadeen Michelle DeZarn, 4-month-old daughter of Jerrid Michael and Kelsi Danielle (Moore) DeZarn of Williamsport, passed away in the Riley Children’s Hospital, Indianapolis, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nadeen was born at Riley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 15, 2022. She leaves behind her parents, Jerrid and Kelsi...
Journal Review
Kaden Matthew Delph
Kaden Matthew Delph, a son, born Nov. 29 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Katie (Shaw) Martin and Dylan Delph, Sheridan. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. He is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are Amber Marshall, Jamestown; and Brad Martin, Whitestown. Maternal great-grandparents are Lester...
Journal Review
Everett Brian McKay
Everett Brian McKay, a son, born Dec. 13 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Sydney (Bell) Mercer and Robert McKay, Thorntown. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. He was welcomed home by a brother, Ronin Jay Mercer, 3. Maternal grandmother is Jenny Brandeberry, Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Cindy...
Journal Review
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell, a boy, born Dec. 13 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Adriona M. Bailey and Cameron Maxwell, Ladoga. At birth, he weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother Bryan Maxwell, 2. Maternal grandparents are Brandy and Darrin Burdine, Ladoga; and Terry...
Journal Review
Eleanor J. Dice
Eleanor J. Dice, 95, of Veedersburg passed away at 9:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living in Attica. Eleanor was born May 22, 1927, at Veedersburg, the daughter of Lawrence W. and Iris Yolanda (Youngblood) Howard. She married Carl William Dice on Oct. 17, 1947, at Veedersburg. He preceded her in death Oct. 9, 2009.
Journal Review
Window contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Historic Downtown Crawfordsville Window Contest are as follows:. • People’s Choice, voted on by the community — DES Engineering, first place; and Country Hearts & Flowers, second place. • Best Small Window — Jarocho Mini-Market, first place; and Shop Small Shop Handmade, second...
Journal Review
C’mon ring those bells
Montgomery County residents are being asked to celebrate the county’s bicentennial birthday on Wednesday. The day will mark exactly 200 years from when the state legislature officially established the county and named it after Revolutionary War General Richard Montgomery. The Bicentennial Committee has been meeting since early 2021. Now...
Journal Review
Journee Rose Lovell
Journee Rose Lovell, a daughter, born Dec. 6 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jaidlin Lovell, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Jessica Lovell, Lebanon; and Dennis Lovell, West Lafayette. Maternal great-grandparents are Gisela Crouch, West Lafayette; and David Crouch, Florida.
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 21, 2022
• Property damage crash at 1705 Lafayette Road — 5:25 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 300 block of Aspen Drive — 8:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and South Oak Street — 9:49 a.m. • Theft at Dollar General, 1812 S. U.S....
Journal Review
Cheer campaign gets boost from dance studio
A nearly $5,000 donation this past week has given organizers of the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign something to smile about. The students, families and friends of Dance by Deborah gave $4,803 to the campaign that helps feed local families in need this holiday season. Their donation was made in memory of Connie L. Meek and Grace Kochert. Meek was a 40-year educator in the Crawfordsville school district and who inspired a love for music in her students. She died in 2015 and the CHS auditorium is named in her honor. Kochert, who died in 2021, was the mother of Dance by Deborah owner, Deb Kochert, but she was also “dance mom” to many of the students at the studio.
Journal Review
Athenians, Chargers take swim titles, Horton breaks county records
Whitman Horton was on a record chase Saturday at the Montgomery County swim and dive meet. The Crawfordsville junior broke county records in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and added wins in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay to help give the Athenians a county title with 294 points. Southmont was second with 134, and North Montgomery third at 124.
Journal Review
Charger boys hot three-point shooting leads to opening round win
RV 12 6 14 8 — 40 North Montgomery (3-4) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Jarrod Kirsch 5-10 2-2 17, Colton Zachary 2-2 1-2 7, Ross Dyson 1-4 0-0 2, Kelby Harwood 6-11 4-6 17, Cameron Enlow 0-0 0-0 0, Nate McCoy 2-2 0-0 4, Drew Norman 3-4 2-2 8, Paul Leuking 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 19-34 9-12 55.
Journal Review
Chamber celebrates Wildfire348 store opening
The Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Wildfire348’s brick-and-mortar store opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Wildfire348, now located at 1613 S. U.S. 231, is a woodfired pizza restaurant that recently transitioned from the food truck industry to a traditional store. They offer a wide variety of pizzas that span from the more traditional cheese and pepperoni to the more experimental, including bacon cheeseburger and Thai sweet chili pork pizzas.
Journal Review
County Wrestling: Mounties maintain county dominance with fourth straight title
NEW MARKET — Southmont wrestling is still on top of the Montgomery County wrestling scene. Saturday South hosted the 2022-23 county meet and even without their top wrestler in 195 junior Wyatt Woodall, the Mounties were still able to defeat both Crawfordsville and North Montgomery as South captured its fourth straight county title. South defeated North Montgomery in their opening round 48-24 and followed that with a 51-17 win over Crawfordsville in the final matches of the day to secure the title.
Journal Review
Chargers earn bounce back win at Covington
CV 6 10 15 4 – 35 N. Montgomery (2-4) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Mikale Willis 1-5 0-0 2, Jarrod Kirsch 0-3 4-4 4, Colton Zachary. 4-10 4-4 18, Ross Dyson 2-6 0-0 4, Kelby Harwood 4-8 4-4 14, Nate McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Norman 0-0 0-0 0, Paul...
Journal Review
Mustangs continue hot start with blowout of Stars
WB 9 5 12 8 – 34 FC 18 16 18 20 – 72 Western Boone (1-7) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Gavin Hawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Marcus Stepp 1-4 3-4 5, Kaden Bennington 0-8 2-5 2, Jackson Grimes 0-2 0-0 0, Levi Lagrange 6-11 3-4 16, Josiah Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Jaxson Gott 3-8 0-0 6, Blake Miller 1-2 1-2 3; Totals 12-38 9-15 34.
Journal Review
Storm could bring snow for Christmas
It may be a white Christmas across Indiana this year. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Puma said a strong weather system will move through Indiana on Thursday and Friday morning. But forecasters are still trying to determine exactly what conditions Hoosiers will face. “Our confidence in whether we’re going to...
Journal Review
Farmers to focus on positioning strategies
WEST LAFAYETTE — Farmers can stimulate their thinking about agriculture’s future and how to position their farm to be successful in the years ahead at Purdue University’s annual Top Farmer Conference on Jan. 6. This year’s conference features sessions on the interest rate outlook and how it...
