NEW MARKET — Southmont wrestling is still on top of the Montgomery County wrestling scene. Saturday South hosted the 2022-23 county meet and even without their top wrestler in 195 junior Wyatt Woodall, the Mounties were still able to defeat both Crawfordsville and North Montgomery as South captured its fourth straight county title. South defeated North Montgomery in their opening round 48-24 and followed that with a 51-17 win over Crawfordsville in the final matches of the day to secure the title.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO