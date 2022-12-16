Read full article on original website
Everett Brian McKay
Everett Brian McKay, a son, born Dec. 13 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Sydney (Bell) Mercer and Robert McKay, Thorntown. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. He was welcomed home by a brother, Ronin Jay Mercer, 3. Maternal grandmother is Jenny Brandeberry, Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Cindy...
Nadeen Michelle DeZarn
Infant Nadeen Michelle DeZarn, 4-month-old daughter of Jerrid Michael and Kelsi Danielle (Moore) DeZarn of Williamsport, passed away in the Riley Children’s Hospital, Indianapolis, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nadeen was born at Riley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 15, 2022. She leaves behind her parents, Jerrid and Kelsi...
Casen Riley Martens
Casen Riley Martens, a son, born Dec. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Josh and Sunny (Lollar) Martens, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Cohen Martens, 2. Maternal grandparents are Bridget Lollar and Henry A. Lollar Jr. Paternal grandparents...
David Allen Johnson
David Allen Johnson of New Market passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home. Born Nov. 16, 1949, to Donald and Patricia S. Dawson Johnson, David attended Crawfordsville High School and Potter Business College. He also attended IVY Tech of Lafayette with three degrees, auto body maintenance, computer engineering and a certified welding degree. He was given the Dean’s Award for all his times attending.
Darrell Edmond Sandusky
Darrell Edmond Sandusky, 93, of Roachdale passed away on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Brook Knoll Village in Avon. He was born March 7, 1929, at Ladoga, to the late Fred and Cecil (Servies) Sandusky. He married Alberta R. Ashley on May 4, 1952, at Indianapolis. She preceded him in death June 28, 2016.
Athenians grit out win over Sparkplugs
CHS 19 10 6 22 — 57 Speedway (1-6) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Nate Matelic 8-15 4-5 20, Kody Fenters 6-14 1-2 13, Landon Short 4-10 3-5 11, Devin Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Creighton Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Camden Bennett 2-4 1-2 5; Totals 20-46 9-14 49. Crawfordsville (4-4) Cale...
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell, a boy, born Dec. 13 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Adriona M. Bailey and Cameron Maxwell, Ladoga. At birth, he weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother Bryan Maxwell, 2. Maternal grandparents are Brandy and Darrin Burdine, Ladoga; and Terry...
Eleanor J. Dice
Eleanor J. Dice, 95, of Veedersburg passed away at 9:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living in Attica. Eleanor was born May 22, 1927, at Veedersburg, the daughter of Lawrence W. and Iris Yolanda (Youngblood) Howard. She married Carl William Dice on Oct. 17, 1947, at Veedersburg. He preceded her in death Oct. 9, 2009.
Athenians, Chargers take swim titles, Horton breaks county records
Whitman Horton was on a record chase Saturday at the Montgomery County swim and dive meet. The Crawfordsville junior broke county records in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and added wins in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay to help give the Athenians a county title with 294 points. Southmont was second with 134, and North Montgomery third at 124.
Cora Jean Tyler-Baker
Cora Jean Tyler-Baker, a daughter, born Nov. 26 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Abigal R. Latham, Lebanon, and Logan Tyler-Baker, Advance. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are Anita Wilson and Donald Ledbetter, both of Lebanon. Maternal great-grandparents...
C’mon ring those bells
Montgomery County residents are being asked to celebrate the county’s bicentennial birthday on Wednesday. The day will mark exactly 200 years from when the state legislature officially established the county and named it after Revolutionary War General Richard Montgomery. The Bicentennial Committee has been meeting since early 2021. Now...
Window contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Historic Downtown Crawfordsville Window Contest are as follows:. • People’s Choice, voted on by the community — DES Engineering, first place; and Country Hearts & Flowers, second place. • Best Small Window — Jarocho Mini-Market, first place; and Shop Small Shop Handmade, second...
County Wrestling: Mounties maintain county dominance with fourth straight title
NEW MARKET — Southmont wrestling is still on top of the Montgomery County wrestling scene. Saturday South hosted the 2022-23 county meet and even without their top wrestler in 195 junior Wyatt Woodall, the Mounties were still able to defeat both Crawfordsville and North Montgomery as South captured its fourth straight county title. South defeated North Montgomery in their opening round 48-24 and followed that with a 51-17 win over Crawfordsville in the final matches of the day to secure the title.
Local Record: Dec. 21, 2022
• Property damage crash at 1705 Lafayette Road — 5:25 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 300 block of Aspen Drive — 8:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and South Oak Street — 9:49 a.m. • Theft at Dollar General, 1812 S. U.S....
Charger girls show good effort in opening round loss
Rossville (6-7) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Cortney Huffman 2-5 0-1 4, Addi Gorbett 2-5 1-2 5, Corryn Geheb 0-4 1-4 1, Tori Skiles 2-9 0-0 6, Avery Layton 2-2 1-2 5, Ava Burkle 4-9 5-6 13, Avery Gorbett 1-6 1-4 4; Totals 13-40 9-19 38. North Montgomery (2-11) Piper Ramey 3-6...
Chargers earn bounce back win at Covington
CV 6 10 15 4 – 35 N. Montgomery (2-4) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Mikale Willis 1-5 0-0 2, Jarrod Kirsch 0-3 4-4 4, Colton Zachary. 4-10 4-4 18, Ross Dyson 2-6 0-0 4, Kelby Harwood 4-8 4-4 14, Nate McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Norman 0-0 0-0 0, Paul...
Chamber celebrates Wildfire348 store opening
The Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Wildfire348’s brick-and-mortar store opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Wildfire348, now located at 1613 S. U.S. 231, is a woodfired pizza restaurant that recently transitioned from the food truck industry to a traditional store. They offer a wide variety of pizzas that span from the more traditional cheese and pepperoni to the more experimental, including bacon cheeseburger and Thai sweet chili pork pizzas.
Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department announced that the department and the FBI will discuss the...
Storm could bring snow for Christmas
It may be a white Christmas across Indiana this year. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Puma said a strong weather system will move through Indiana on Thursday and Friday morning. But forecasters are still trying to determine exactly what conditions Hoosiers will face. “Our confidence in whether we’re going to...
Farmers to focus on positioning strategies
WEST LAFAYETTE — Farmers can stimulate their thinking about agriculture’s future and how to position their farm to be successful in the years ahead at Purdue University’s annual Top Farmer Conference on Jan. 6. This year’s conference features sessions on the interest rate outlook and how it...
