General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Dan Yergin Says Oil Prices Could Hit $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
UK government pledges up to £4.5bn to fund Bulb takeover by Octopus
The UK government has committed to provide up to £4.5bn to fund the takeover of collapsed energy company Bulb by its rival Octopus. Bulb spent more than a year in a state-handled administration and its 1.5 million customers transferred to Octopus on Tuesday night. The Department for Business, Energy...
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Is Filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — But Plans to Keep Mining
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., is filing for bankruptcy. The company still generates positive cash flow, and plans to continue mining while repaying debtholders. The stock is down 98% this year as plunging crypto prices and rising energy prices made mining...
Investments Are Set to Flow Back Into China as Tech Giants Avoid U.S. Delisting, Government Pledges Policy Support, Says Investment Manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 1.1% in early afternoon trading, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Oil and gas led gains, up 2.1%, followed by retail, which was up 2%.
