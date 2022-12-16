ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

UK government pledges up to £4.5bn to fund Bulb takeover by Octopus

The UK government has committed to provide up to £4.5bn to fund the takeover of collapsed energy company Bulb by its rival Octopus. Bulb spent more than a year in a state-handled administration and its 1.5 million customers transferred to Octopus on Tuesday night. The Department for Business, Energy...
Investments Are Set to Flow Back Into China as Tech Giants Avoid U.S. Delisting, Government Pledges Policy Support, Says Investment Manager

Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking

As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 1.1% in early afternoon trading, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Oil and gas led gains, up 2.1%, followed by retail, which was up 2%.
