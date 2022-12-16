Naples 3-star CB Jonas Duclona follows Fickell to Wisconsin

NAPLES, FLORIDA – When three-star defensive back Jonas Duclona decommitted from Cincinnati, he said the biggest reason was because the Bearcats lost their head coach.

It turns out the Cincy assistants were a big deal to Duclona as well.

Luke Fickell left the Bearcats to take over at Wisconsin, bringing with him some of his top assistants and recruiters. Now he's also bringing Duclona, the Naples High School senior and All-American Bowl selection.

Jonas Duclona (red tie) celebrates his signing day ceremony with Naples co-defensive coordinator Cliff Greer.

This week Duclona (6-0, 175) announced he will be playing at Wisconsin. He plans to sign a National Letter of Intent when the NCAA's early signing period begins next week.

"The connection with the staff is what led me to committing to UW," Duclona told SBLive. "Not just Coach Fickell, but many of the other staff members."

Two of those staff members were safeties coach Colin Hitschler and recruiting director Max Steinecker. They worked under Fickell at Cincinnati, where they got close with Duclona. When they moved to Wisconsin with their head coach, Hitschler and Steinecker once again wooed the Naples star.

"What I like most about Coach Fickell is that he’s a family man, he has a vision for the program, and how he wants to take high school kids and develop them instead of going straight to the transfer portal," Duclona said.

The Naples cornerback announced his decision Monday, one day after returning home from an official visit with the Badgers.



"It was a great visit," Duclona said. "Campus was really beautiful, full of great history, and their business school is second to none in the country."

The NCAA's early signing period is still a week away. However, Naples High held a signing ceremony for its four Division I stars Thursday since school will be on winter break next week.

Duclona was celebrated alongside the Golden Eagles' other early signers: RB Isaiah Augustave (Arkansas), DB Kerry Brown (Minnesota), RB Kendrick Raphael (N.C. State).

Duclona, a three-star recruit who will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in January, had offers from 18 Power 5 schools. He's been on the Division I radar since he was named an FBU All-American as a freshman.



A four-year starter, Duclona finished his high school career with 105 tackles, seven interceptions and 27 pass breakups. However, as with most star cornerbacks, numbers can be deceiving since most opposing quarterbacks didn't throw the ball their way.



Duclona heads to Madison, following in the footsteps of another former Naples standout. Running back Chez Mellusi graduated from Naples High in 2018, went to Clemson for two years, then played the past two seasons at Wisconsin.

By joining a Power 5 program, Duclona becomes the second in his family to do so. Jason Duclona, a senior at Estero High School, recently committed to UCF, which is joining the Big XII next year. Jonas Duclona is 11 months other than Jason but both were seniors this past season.