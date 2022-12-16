Read full article on original website
Senior girls basketball relying on senior leadership with new roster
BILLINGS--Billings Senior surprised some people last year in the state tournament. But they're rebuilding their roster and leaning on leadership of their three senior captains. The Senior girls basketball team ended their season on a high note last year with a first-round upset of Flathead in the state tournament. The...
Montana State Billings men split games at Holiday Hoops Classic
LAS VEGAS — The Montana State University Billings men's basketball team posted a 1-1 record at the Holiday Hoops Classic here at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. On Saturday the Yellowjackets defeated Missouri S&T, 75-70. In tourney play Sunday Angelo State University edged MSUB, 59-55. The Yellowjackets'...
Billings Mustangs awarded Pioneer League's McCurdy Cup
BILLINGS — The Pioneer Baseball League has awarded the Billings Mustangs the McCurdy Cup, an annual award that recognizes the league’s franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field. This is the second time the Mustangs have won the McCurdy Cup; the...
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
Billings Mustangs hall of famer Tom Browning dies at 62
BILLINGS — Casper, Wyoming, native Tom Browning, who pitched for the Billings Mustangs in 1982 and later threw a perfect game for the Cincinnati Reds in 1988, died on Monday according to a story on the Cincinnati Reds website. Browning, who was 62 years old, died at his home...
Red Lodge Mountain closed due to severe winter weather
RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Mountain ski resort is closed Wednesday due to severe winter weather conditions and extremely low temperatures. Red Lodge Mountain announced the decision via social media saying temperatures are at -15 degrees Fahrenheit with 20-mile-per-hour winds with windchill at -30 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Billings superintendent closely monitoring weather; school in session on Wednesday, December 21
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said he is talking with the National Weather Service multiple times a day. School is in session on Wednesday, December 21. With colder temperatures expected on Thursday, he said they will continue to monitor the weather. NonStop Local asked Superintendent Upham...
Shepherd School District to cancel school due to cold temperatures
SHEPHERD, Mont. - Shepherd School District announced they will be cancelling school and activities Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to cold temperatures. Temperatures and windchill are expected to reach -30 to -45 degrees Farenheit. SSD said via Twitter there will be no activities Wednesday and Thursday.
Warrior Wishes Montana spreads some holiday cheer with their Star Tree Program Gift Giveaway
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Santa has stopped by in the Magic City a couple days early to wish veterans and their families a Happy Holidays through the Warrior Wishes Montana Star Tree Program. Warrior Wishes is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to veterans, their families, and even families of active-duty...
Home energy assistance program accepting applications for winter season
Billings, Mt. - Montana is dealing with dangerously cold temperatures, creating the need for people to use their thermostats to keep their homes warm, causing an increase in cost. According to the U.S Energy Information Administration, residential heating oil prices have increased over 65 percent nationwide, compared to last year's...
Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction of the Billings Inner Belt Loop is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, according to Public Works Director Debi Meling. Meling said it may be finished as soon as fall 2023, although it could take up to 1 1/2 years to complete. Meling said...
Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
Montana Rescue Mission hosting Christmas feast
Billings, MT. - Volunteers at Montana Rescue Mission are preparing for a feast to be served on Christmas Day. "It's all food donated by members of the community," said Matt Lundgren, the Director of the Billings Leadership Foundation. Over the last few months, MRM has put 400 people in more...
